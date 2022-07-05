Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Fueling the pressure
Fueling the pressure
POTENTIAL CRISI: Botswana currently faces uncertainty over fuel supply

Business

Fueling the pressure

By

Published

  • Latest increase at the pumps comes amidst uncertainty over supply

On Monday evening, an increasingly common sight once again played out at petrol stations up and down the land – motorists queuing up to beat the midnight price hike.

The latest increase at the pumps came into effect on Tuesday, fuelling even more pressure on people’s already stretched pockets.

Breaking the bad news at the start of the week, Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Minerals and Energy, Nchena Mothebe explained the adjustment was in line with a global rise in the cost of fuel.

Although he maintained the situation was not yet ‘desperate’, Mothebe admitted these were uncertain times, with several refineries in South Africa – Botswana’s major supplier of fuel and fuel products – closing down recently.

Their closure compounds an already sticky situation, with Russia’s on-going conflict with Ukraine leading to an embargo on Russian fuel.

It is estimated the Vladimir Putin led nation provides almost 12 percent of global supply; take this away, and you have a recipe for disaster!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“There is that insecurity of fuel supply which looms ahead but as the ministry we have already instructed BERA to secure storage facilities in Mozambique and Namibia. This is done such that in the event that there is a dire shortage at least we have something for the future before we exhaust local storage facilities,” declared Mothebe.

Hinting at a looming shortage, he revealed local storage facilities have the capacity to service the country for 15 days, while procured external storage facilities can last for 30 days.

As well as a lack of fuel, government is lacking in Pula power and is said to owe oil companies a reported P1.3 billion.

Additionally, despite several price increases at the pumps in the last two years, the National Petroleum Fund (NPF) is at an all time low.

“NPF is a cushion mechanism not an account which accumulate money but at this point in time, it is at its lowest so it does not have money to cushion the nation,” conceded Director of Energy, Midas Sekgabo, adding currently NPF collects P14 million per month, well below the P114 million target.

In order to alleviate the huge amount owed to oil companies, acting Minister of Minerals and Energy, Thulaganyo Segokgo, revealed cabinet have ‘taken a decision’ to direct amounts collected under other levies (MVA Fund, Road Levy) to help ease the debt. This will be reviewed as time goes on.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

According to Segokgo, reviews on retail fuel pump prices are done every month to align with international crude oil and refined petroleum prices.

“Therefore with unit under recoveries being worse, huge debt of oil companies and NPF at its lowest, funds must be sourced to avert security of supply challenges, to minimize under recoveries and to contain the debt. So it will be advisable to increase prices,” said Segokgo when justifying this week’s price hike. He was quick to point out that local prices are still the lowest in the region.

 

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

News

Former Councillor charged with murder

WATCH: Former Botswana Congress Party Councilor for Old Naledi South ward, Mathata Benny Mosekwa, was this morning arraigned before Extension II Magistrates court charged...

4 hours ago

Politics

UDC Suspensions: ‘Seconds from disaster’

WATCH: In this news update we dig deep into our archives and share video footage that suggests that suspended BCP leaders may have been...

14 hours ago

News

Suspected Goodhope Police robbers nabbed

Two men linked to the recent robbery of Goodhope Police station where an arsenal of assault rifles and ammunition were stolen were arraigned before...

2 hours ago

News

New Societies Act to curb financial mischief

WATCH: After realising that not every pastor or Church member is necessarily a ‘man of God’, government is putting measures in place to curb...

1 day ago
Chilling out Chilling out

Entertainment

Chilling out

Well wishes to Mc Theo Shaya would like to send well wishes to MC Theo, who was involved in a horror crash on Saturday...

8 hours ago
BDC breathes new life into phikwe BDC breathes new life into phikwe

Business

BDC breathes new life into phikwe

Corporations spearheads Oxygas project Last Friday, Botswana Development Corporation (BDC) celebrated the ground-breaking of a specialised warehouse facility for an Oxygen Gas (Oxygas) project...

9 hours ago
Zodwa promises ‘mild’ Molepolole show Zodwa promises ‘mild’ Molepolole show

Entertainment

Zodwa promises ‘mild’ Molepolole show

“Zodwa obviously will be less Zodwa. She won’t be as extreme as she was in Kanye but of course she will give her fans...

8 hours ago
Water warriors Water warriors

Business

Water warriors

Local company pioneers smart prepaid water metres A local company, Leeroy Systems believes it can save the country thousands of litres of water whilst...

9 hours ago
Dj Ngwazi's star-studded home coming Dj Ngwazi's star-studded home coming

Entertainment

Dj Ngwazi’s star-studded home coming

Tracing his roots back to his home village, the man who has been touring the world with South Africa’s man of the moment Master...

8 hours ago
Top business strategist Top business strategist

Entertainment

Top business strategist

Creating a winning formula to fight unemployment A professional researcher and expert strategy development consultant, Sheila Damodaran came to Botswana at the invitation of...

8 hours ago
Oscar Mbo returns to Gabz Oscar Mbo returns to Gabz

Entertainment

Oscar Mbo returns to Gabz

South African to perform at Game city rooftop South Africa’s man-of-the-moment Oscar Mbo is set to headline a local lifestyle event dubbed Let’s out...

8 hours ago
Big weekend 01 July 2022 Big weekend 01 July 2022

Entertainment

Big weekend 01 July 2022

Dj Fezz Motaz heads to Masa Bar Masa bar in Molepolole will this Friday host RB2’s DJ Fezz Motaz on a show dubbed ,...

8 hours ago
Ready for rice Ready for rice

Business

Ready for rice

BUAN research indicates rice can be grown in Botswana After two years of painstaking research, Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (BUAN) are...

9 hours ago
Advertisement