READY TO PLAY: La Famiglia

Sports

Fundraising tourney poised to impress

By

Published

La Famiglia Social Club Communications Manager, Tikologo Tsheko, says they are expecting fireworks at their annual fundraising tournament which is scheduled for this Saturday at mochudi Buffaloes grounds in Mochudi.

Speaking to The Voice Online this morning, Tsheko gave an overview of the tournament.

“This fundraiser tournament started back in 2016 as our mandate was to raise funds for the Kgamanyane Junior Secondary School prize-giving ceremony and it has proved a success since then,” he said.

According to Tsheko, the one-day tournament will feature matches between Love Street Social Club and All Stars Social Club while the other match will pit La Famiglia Social Club against Mogorosi Social Club, with the final scheduled for 3pm.

Tsheko said the other mandate of the social club is to offer support to all Batswana who are in-need and that they have been contributing to various community needs ever since their inception.

