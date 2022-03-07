Future, ready skills

Boitekanelo launches Centre for Professional Development Studies

Boitekanelo College has introduced a new unit to its faculties, which will focus on providing health professionals in the industry with in service short courses.

Scheduled to roll out in two weeks, the courses range from management, leadership, occupational health and safety to clinical up-skilling.

According to the institution founder Dr Tiro Mampane, the college is currently focused on short courses geared towards mainly leadership and development.

“As part of our feasibility and needs assessment in the country, we have realised that we have a number of health workers who are very good in what they do as clinicians. We want to add the component of administration, management, finances, strategy, healthcare informatics and economics such that they become holistic practitioners with both clinical and leadership skills,” explained Mampane.

Some of the modules include subjects such as effective communication, health economics and strategy in healthcare environment all targeted towards professionals such as pharmacists, doctors and nurses. All the programmes are accredited by Human Resource Development Council (HRDC).

“Any organization or company which is going to send in their employees for the courses can claim back their money from Botswana Unified Revenue Services (BURS) through the tax levy. We are doing these programmes with the assistance of University of Pretoria; we engaged them since we know they have a unit which is good in management courses. So we roped them in to help in developing the curriculum, teaching material and up skilling our faculty such that they can provide world-class short courses,” said Dr Mampane.

Dr Mampane further noted that they are not only confined to their institution campus but will reach out to companies outside Gaborone too.

“An up skilled and well trained employee is a productive worker who will provide organizational excellence and performance. We are not only providing short courses here but we are taking the services to the people, so if you are in Ghanzi or Maun and you want us, we come to you to render the services as long as you have a sizeable number of workers,” he said.

Boitekanelo College has one campus in Tlokweng specializing in health related courses dominant in public health, allied health, pharmacy, nursing and continuing education.

The college opened its doors to it’s first batch of students in 2007.