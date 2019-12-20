Uncategorized
Gaabo-Motho music festival promises fireworks
Organisers of the annual Gaabo Motho Music Festival are relishing a bumper crowd in Moshupa village, as they put together final touches to what promises to be another successful Christmas Eve gig.
South African acts such as Black Motion, TNS and Busisiwa just to mention a few, are expected to headline the show with their impressive tunes that made waves throughout 2019 respectively.
Gaabo Motho Music Festival is in its 5th year running and it has shown tremendous improvement through the years as the organisers made it a point to inter-change artists in efforts to show variety.
In an interview with The Voice this week, Dladleng Entertainment Owner Oscar Thebe said the event has grown tremendously from humble beginnings. “I have seen a lot of growth in this event. When I started this initiative 5 years back it was really hard, people could not relate to the event but now they are part of it and they never disappoint in terms of attendance,” he said.
Thebe who is also known as Dlamini further said the festival is also beneficial to the residents of Moshupa. “On the day of the event, small retailers and big supermarkets make more profit as they get to sell to patrons who come for the event from across the country, hence improving the economy of the village,” Thebe explained.
Quizzed about the competition that he faces from other festive events, he said; “Big events such as Clap Your Hands, Born and Raised are staged at the central part of the country, and they are competing. However, on our side we are growing and I believe from this side (southern) we are the only ones, but we are not going to relax. We will keep on giving the crowd the best entertainment ever,” he said.
Thebe revealed that they have made few improvements to the venue (recreational park), “We have planted lawn so that revellers get to enjoy the feel of relaxing and enjoying the music without suffocating from the dust as it has always been the case over the years,” he said.
Meanwhile, local acts such as Vee, Charma Girl, Chrispin the Drama, Han C and others are expected to be amongst the performers who will electrify the event on the 24th of December 2019.
Uncategorized
‘He couldn’t care less!’
Hikuama furious at Autlwetse over Bayei recognition matter
Assistant Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Kgotla Autlwetse says government has no plans to provide a kgotla for the Bayei tribe nor pay their paramount chief a salary.
Autlwetse was responding to a parliamentary question by Ngami legislator, Caterpillar Hikuama, who has since expressed disappointment at the Ministry’s stance.
Hikuama feels the response demonstrates how ‘rude and reckless’ the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) can be.
In a brief interview, the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) man told Okavango Voice that Autlwetse’s response suggests he could not care less about the rights and concerns of the Bayei people.
In Parliament, Hikuama had wanted to know the progress made by government in completing the recognition process and when the Bayei paramount chief will receive an office and a salary like the rest of his counterparts in the country.
The debate unfolded as follows:
AUTLWETSE: Mr Speaker, the recognition of Bayei people has been done in accordance with the provisions of Section 3 of Bogosi Act of 2008, as they met the criteria outlined thereunder.
The terms and conditions of the recognition of their Kgosi are very specific that, such recognition shall not prejudice the status and operations of the existing tribal administrative structures and hierarchy put in place for effective and efficient delivery of tribal administration services in Botswana.
Further, the recognition does not in any way cause prejudice to any other existing tribal community rights, and or privileges. Gumare Village already has a Kgotla office, therefore, there are no plans to provide yet another Kgotla office.
As stated above Mr Speaker, the recognition should not prejudice the status and operations of the existing administration.
There will be no official payment effected as the recognition does not in any way confer rights and privileges that are not otherwise granted and or conferred by any existing law.
HIKUAMA: What was the rationale and purpose for the recognition?
AUTLWETSE: In the body of my answer, I clearly indicated that, Section 3 of Bogosi Act of 2008, which is in the public domain, is the one that actually guided in coming up with this, as well as the judgment of the High Court in this particular case.
HIKUAMA: Then one would be justified to refer to the recognition as fake.
SPEAKER: Are you agreeing now or you are asking the supplementary? What is your supplementary?
HIKUAMA: I am saying, would it be correct for one to say, the recognition was fake in relation to Section 3 of the Bogosi Act?
AUTLWETSE: Mr Speaker, it is very unfortunate because I cannot deal with perceptions or personal opinions.
KENNY KAPINGA (OKAVANGO MP): Honourable Minister, in the absence of any judicial and administrative powers, what does the recognition of the Bayei Chief mean to you?
MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT: …(Murmurs)…
SPEAKER: Ke mang yo o sa utlwang? (Did anyone not get what he said?)
AUTLWETSE: Mr Speaker, that is what Bayei actually wanted, they wanted recognition and they have been recognised as a tribe in Botswana.
If they are not satisfied with that recognition, it is entirely upon them to take it further. I cannot tell them what to do.
HONOURABLE MEMBERS: …(Murmurs)…
Uncategorized
Maun plane crash was a mock exercise- Police
Officer Commanding for Maun policing area, Peter Gochela, has allayed fears over a plane crash that caused panic at Maun International Airport yesterday saying it was a staged simulation exercise.
Scores of curious and terrified members of the public responded to a loud crash that was followed by blaring sirens and flashing lights, but were barred by security personnel from accessing the Maun International Airport.
“I saw some smoke earlier and I thought they were just burning tyres. I later realised that the situation was more serious when I saw people rushing to the scene and I decided to follow them,” said a Maun resident, Goleba Mambo, who also mistook the exercise for a serious accident.
Scenes of blood- which turned out to be fake, and dead occupants- that turned out to be dummies, formed part of the staged mock exercise comprising of aviation personnel, firefighters, emergency services, paramedics and the police, all coordinating and practicing how to respond to an incident at the airport.
The simulation exercise that temporarily brought business to a standstill is said to have been created and organised by Civil Aviation Authority of Botswana (CAAB) to check public response and alertness.
“It was an exercise and it had to look real. That is why all stakeholders had to take part,” Gochela explained.
Uncategorized
Police question students over Nata Snr School inferno
Nata Police are in the process of questioning 67 boys who were accommodated in the second floor of Nata Senior School dormitory which partially burnt down on Sunday afternoon.
The hostel which housed 286 boys burnt down during lunch hour when most of the learners were away.
In an interview with The Voice, Nata Police Station Commander Superintendent Vincent Pitseetsile said it is still too early to know what could have started the fire.
“We have to interview all the 67 boys to find out who remained behind during the day, if indeed anybody remained behind. We have to know exactly what those who remained behind were doing, and then we’ll take it from there,” he said and added: “It’s a long process and will take time,” Pitseetsile said.
Meanwhile, Ministry of Basic Education (MOBE) has stated that all the 286 boys from the school are safe and have found alternative accommodation within the school premises.
In a statement released yesterday (Monday) MOBE revealed that 67 boys who were accommodated in the second floor where the fire started lost most of their belongings.
“We are working with Social and Community Development Office to provide clothing and other basic amenities to the boys so that teaching and learning is less affected,” reads part of the statement from MOBE.
