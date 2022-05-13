Gabs July to light up social scene

All roads will lead to Sebele race course on July 30th 2022 for the first edition of the Gabz July Horse race.

Speaking at the press briefing held in Gaborone last week, Gabz July Director Ben Ben said his company is 100% citizen owned, with a vision to grow horsemanship show industry in Botswana. “For us to achieve this vision, we have decided to host a thoroughbred race event with total winning stakes of P501, 500.00. The event will be carnival style where we are anticipating to attract more than 10 000 spectators and showcasing the various disciplines of horsemanship,” he said.

Ben further broke down the activities of the day. “At around 4pm, we will all witness a thoroughbred horse and jockey scope of the P100, 000.00 prize money for the 2400m race. The total stakes for this particular race is P185, 000.00 that include prizes for second, third, and fourth place of the race. To make the Gabs July an all-rounder there will be a show jumping competition, an equine discipline which I will be part of. We shall also offer entertainment through our local artists and Djs throughout the race breaks,” he said.

For his part, Deputy Mayor of Gaborone, Lotty Manyapetsa, said horse racing contributes immensely to various countries’ economies. “The British horse racing industry remains a world-leader, generating more than £3.7 billion for the country’s economy- thanks in part to iconic events such as The Randox Health Grand National and the Cheltenham Festival, which are watched by millions around the world. Closer to home, the Gabs July Derby promises to be an iconic event in Botswana’s calendar of events,” he said.

Manyapetsa further added that the event is a great platform to showcase Gaborone as a sport entertainment destination. “I am glad to learn that Gabs July Derby is an annual event and that means Gaborone will be in the horse lovers’ travel plans yearly. I would like to implore the sectors or businesses that can benefit from the downstream income such as restaurants, hotels, lodges, shopping malls, transport operators to seize the opportunities presented by Gabs July,” said Manyapetsa.

TKM Engineering, a building and civil engineering construction company, has partnered with Gabs July and will debush, clear and grade the Sebele Race Track to the tune of P135, 000.00.