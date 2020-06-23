Gerrie Nel to represent Botswana in the ‘Butterfly’ case

Cause of death unknown as police await postmortem

The sudden death of a popular Molepolole woman has left a community in shock and a devastated family with unanswered questions.

Last Wednesday, 29-year-old Veronica Mandu Regoeng Bile left her home in Lekgwapheng ward.

She did not know it, but the seemingly healthy, married mother-of-one would never return again.

The prominent businesswoman died later that day, collapsing at a friend’s house in Mogoditshane.

With police awaiting the results of Veronica’s postmortem, for now, her death remains a mystery.

As news of her passing broke on social media, rumours that she had been poisoned quickly spread.

Following up on the posts, The Voice made the difficult journey to visit the deceased’s grieving family.

Both Veronica and her husband, Kaelo Bile’s relatives have gathered at the late woman’s home. The anguish is clear in their stunned, sad faces.

Six family members, including Veronica’s mother and father, agree to talk to The Voice.

The family spokesperson, Veronica’s uncle, explained that as far as they were aware, his niece had gone into Gaborone to check on her shop at Rail Park Mall on the day she died.

“There is nothing more we can say. We have reported the matter to the police and are waiting for postmortem results. The police are the ones to give us information in case they find out something during their investigations; that’s all we can say,” reiterated the uncle, who refused to entertain any further questions.

Meanwhile, Mogoditshane Police Superintendent, Russ Letsebe, confirmed the cops were investigating the death.

“The postmortem was done this Tuesday [16 June] and we expect to get the results back through the course of the week,” said Letsebe.

Probed for further details, the top cop added, “It has been reported that the deceased visited a female friend and requested to rest as she was not feeling well.”

According to Letsebe, Veronica’s condition quickly deteriorated.

“The friend rushed her to the clinic where she was certified dead upon arrival,” he said.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that Veronica was foaming from the mouth and kicking uncontrollably before she died.

It is further whispered that Veronic was pregnant at the time of her death.

However, the police boss would not be drawn into discussing such rumours, adding only that no arrests have been made in connection with the tragedy.

The mother of a seven-year-old boy, Veronica was a well-known, much loved businesswoman, student at IDM, and an active member of Masitaoka Football Club in Molepolole.

Her friends described her as a loving and hardworking woman.

“She was a beautiful soul and had a smile that lit up the room,” summed up one friend.

Veronica is expected to be laid to rest this Friday.