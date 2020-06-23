News
Gerrie Nel to represent Botswana in the ‘Butterfly’ case
Nicknamed the ‘Bulldog’ of the courtroom, South African Advocate Gerrie Nel will represent Botswana in the ongoing Billion Pula case dubbed the ‘Butterfly’ case.
The advocate made this announcement this morning in South Africa. “
According to a statement from Afriforum “This follows after Motsepe-Radebe was identified as a co-signatory of at least two bank accounts holding some of the more than $10 billion (R150 billion) allegedly stolen from the Botswana government to finance a “coup” before the national election in this country.”
The statement further reads in part , “There are also accusations against Motsepe-Radebe that she laundered millions of Botswana Pulas through Avante Security Services to sponsor the opposition candidate of Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, President of Botswana.”
For his part the Advocate said “The fact that DIRCO (Department of International Relations and Cooperation) failed to give any feedback to the DPP of Botswana over nine months indicates that the South African government is unwilling to assist our client with their request. We will intervene and ensure that our client receives the necessary cooperation from the South African government to ensure that justice prevails.”
The butterfly case remains one of the most controversial money laundering case before the Botswana courts.
The suspended former spy- Welhelmina Mphoeng Maswabi, who was controversially arrested last year, faces serious charges of financing terrorism by allegedly moving money around linked to former spy chief, Isaac Kgosi.
She is also accused of having the sum of $390m (about P4.2billion) in her personal bank accounts and having five different passports she allegedly used to travel around the world, of which one is a diplomatic passport.
Butterfly is expected to appear before court in August.
News
Young mum’s sudden death stuns community
Cause of death unknown as police await postmortem
The sudden death of a popular Molepolole woman has left a community in shock and a devastated family with unanswered questions.
Last Wednesday, 29-year-old Veronica Mandu Regoeng Bile left her home in Lekgwapheng ward.
She did not know it, but the seemingly healthy, married mother-of-one would never return again.
The prominent businesswoman died later that day, collapsing at a friend’s house in Mogoditshane.
With police awaiting the results of Veronica’s postmortem, for now, her death remains a mystery.
As news of her passing broke on social media, rumours that she had been poisoned quickly spread.
Following up on the posts, The Voice made the difficult journey to visit the deceased’s grieving family.
Both Veronica and her husband, Kaelo Bile’s relatives have gathered at the late woman’s home. The anguish is clear in their stunned, sad faces.
Six family members, including Veronica’s mother and father, agree to talk to The Voice.
The family spokesperson, Veronica’s uncle, explained that as far as they were aware, his niece had gone into Gaborone to check on her shop at Rail Park Mall on the day she died.
“There is nothing more we can say. We have reported the matter to the police and are waiting for postmortem results. The police are the ones to give us information in case they find out something during their investigations; that’s all we can say,” reiterated the uncle, who refused to entertain any further questions.
Meanwhile, Mogoditshane Police Superintendent, Russ Letsebe, confirmed the cops were investigating the death.
“The postmortem was done this Tuesday [16 June] and we expect to get the results back through the course of the week,” said Letsebe.
Probed for further details, the top cop added, “It has been reported that the deceased visited a female friend and requested to rest as she was not feeling well.”
According to Letsebe, Veronica’s condition quickly deteriorated.
“The friend rushed her to the clinic where she was certified dead upon arrival,” he said.
Unconfirmed reports indicate that Veronica was foaming from the mouth and kicking uncontrollably before she died.
It is further whispered that Veronic was pregnant at the time of her death.
However, the police boss would not be drawn into discussing such rumours, adding only that no arrests have been made in connection with the tragedy.
The mother of a seven-year-old boy, Veronica was a well-known, much loved businesswoman, student at IDM, and an active member of Masitaoka Football Club in Molepolole.
Her friends described her as a loving and hardworking woman.
“She was a beautiful soul and had a smile that lit up the room,” summed up one friend.
Veronica is expected to be laid to rest this Friday.
News
PAC meetings called off indefinitely
The Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that were scheduled to commence this week have been suspended indefinitely.
The Chairman of the committee, Dithapelo Keorapetse, confirmed last week that the meetings will not take place.
“There will be no PAC,” he said in a brief response to our SMS inquiries on latest developments regarding the proceedings.
He would however not respond to any further enquiries on the matter.
Keorapetse had announced two weeks ago that the committee which is made up of 10 MPs was ready to start work, but was only waiting for the Speaker’s green light.
He said during the interview that the PAC had wanted to conduct its own investigation into the National Petroleum Fund (NPF) scandal which is before the courts, but was also waiting for the Attorney General to make a final decision on the matter.
Initially the AG had advised the PAC of the 11th Parliament not to go ahead with the investigation since it was likely to be in conflict with court proceedings.
The PAC was not able to sit last year since its members were busy preparing for the general elections and therefore it has a backlog.
The partial opening of the economy for fear of spreading COVID19 virus may be the reason for the indefinite suspension.
Meanwhile, efforts to get a comment from Speaker of the National Assembly or Clerk of the National Assembly Phandu Skelemani and Barbara Dithapo respectively were futile since morning.
