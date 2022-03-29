Get a booster jab and stand a chance to see Franco

With reports that Covid-19 booster vaccines would expire next week, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has partnered with Franco’s Soul Fill-Up Music festival to entice Batswana to get jabbed.

The celebrated Kwasa Kwasa star, Frank Lesokwane popularly known as Franco, is billed to stage his first big-time solo show at the National Stadium on April 2nd.

The ministry is taking advantage of the hype and running a countrywide campaign for Franco supporters and well-wishers to stand a chance to win a ticket if they get the jab.

The activation tour, which has already been to Palapye, Francistown and Phikwe, will hit Mochudi this week.

Speaking at his press conference held recently in Gaborone, the multi-award winner, Franco, encouraged his fans to get vaccinated.

“You never know when you will get infected so it is always best to protect ourselves. Let’s get vaccinated and get booster shots so that when we fill-up the stadium, at least we are all vaccinated even though it is still not a guarantee that one would not get infected,” Franco said.

The Kwasa Kwasa legend further stated his performance times on the night. “I will be on stage three times. First performance is at 5pm, for those who won’t be able to be with us throughout the night. The second performance will be at midnight and the last performance at 5am,” he shared.