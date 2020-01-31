GH Flash Friday

Apostle Mokoena, Tshepo Lesole, KTM Choir to star

In an evening that promises Gospel glee, Tyrannus Apostolic Church, which opened its doors in Botswana last December, is set to host a show called ‘Saturday night with Apostle Simon Mokoena’.

The show will be held on March 28 at the Maitisong Theatre.

The audience can look forward to performances from church choirs, KTM choir,TshepoLesole as well as the man himself NtateMokoena.

With 10 gospel albums under his belt, the charismatic leader told Voice Entertainment his up-coming show is an event for all Batswana.

“I am of the view that collaborations, partnerships and talent mentoring can get us as Africans far. So this is not my event, it not my church’s event, it is an event for all of us,” he declared.

The church, which boasts four branches in Botswana and has a presencein all nine South African provinces, has a following of over a million worshippers.

“We have decided to bring on board TshepoLesole, who has amassed great respect in the Gospel world. There will also be a mass choir from KTM choir who will lead the performances on the night,” continued Mokoena.

The revered Apostle announced he intends to cover songs from all his albums on the night, including hits such as‘SedibaSela’, ‘Hake Kgunama’, ‘When I remember’ and ‘Ha Ntate a le teng’.

Touching on his spiritual journey, Mokoena revealed it began in the small village of QwaQwa in the Free State, South Africa, where he went to fast for 40 days and nights emulating Jesus Christ in the desert.

Tickets for the event are on sale for P300.