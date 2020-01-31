Connect with us

Entertainment

GH Flash Friday

Published

10 hours ago

on

GH Flash Friday

Go Hard Clothing Pop Up store at Ntshe House is giving customers an opportunity to purchase some of their trendiest t-shirts at greatly reduced prices in an offer known as ‘Flash Friday’.

The first 100 customers at the store this Friday (31 January) will be able to purchase any t-shirt of their liking for P80 – that’s P100 discount from the usual P180.

Founded by rapper B-Block of Go Hard Entertainment, Go Hard Clothing has become one of the biggest clothing labels in the second city, especially amongst the fashion savvy youth.

The label has emerged as a trusted supplier of the latest fashionable clothing items.

Entertainment

A night of gospel

Published

10 hours ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

A night of gospel

Apostle Mokoena, Tshepo Lesole, KTM Choir to star

In an evening that promises Gospel glee, Tyrannus Apostolic Church, which opened its doors in Botswana last December, is set to host a show called ‘Saturday night with Apostle Simon Mokoena’.

The show will be held on March 28 at the Maitisong Theatre.

The audience can look forward to performances from church choirs, KTM choir,TshepoLesole as well as the man himself NtateMokoena.

With 10 gospel albums under his belt, the charismatic leader told Voice Entertainment his up-coming show is an event for all Batswana.

“I am of the view that collaborations, partnerships and talent mentoring can get us as Africans far. So this is not my event, it not my church’s event, it is an event for all of us,” he declared.

The church, which boasts four branches in Botswana and has a presencein all nine South African provinces, has a following of over a million worshippers.

“We have decided to bring on board TshepoLesole, who has amassed great respect in the Gospel world. There will also be a mass choir from KTM choir who will lead the performances on the night,” continued Mokoena.

The revered Apostle announced he intends to cover songs from all his albums on the night, including hits such as‘SedibaSela’, ‘Hake Kgunama’, ‘When I remember’ and ‘Ha Ntate a le teng’.

Touching on his spiritual journey, Mokoena revealed it began in the small village of QwaQwa in the Free State, South Africa, where he went to fast for 40 days and nights emulating Jesus Christ in the desert.

Tickets for the event are on sale for P300.

Entertainment

Overthrust return to Cape town

Published

10 hours ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

Overthrust return to Cape town

Having performed in Cape Town, South Africa six years ago, Overthrust are heading back to the historic city to take part in the Metal 4 Africa SummerFest’20 this Saturday.

The four-man group have already announced the 15 tracks they will be blasting out on stage.

The band intend to cover a number of their greatest hits, including: Loudest silence, Victims of Curse, Territory of death, Genital Surgery, Fallen witches, Overthrust Deathmental, Foetus initiation, Infected by myth and Suicide Torment, a song written in memory of the band’s late drummer.

Residents of the coastal city are in for a real treat!

Entertainment

Serowe set for Love

Published

10 hours ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

Serowe set for Love

Mlakhos Entertainment in conjunction with Serowe Wise Out Chillasare already warming up for Valentines Day with a night gig dubbed, Love Affair.

The show, which will take place at Raby Farm along Paje road on Sunday 2 February, will feature DJ Quinty, Swaps and other Serowe based DJs.

There will also be activities like swimming to escape the heat, or else revellers can kick back and chill in their camp chairs.

Tickets are selling P40 Early Bird, Standard is P50 and Kids P30.

Patrons buying tickets at the gate will part with P70.

Gates open at 1000hrs.

