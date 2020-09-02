45-year-old Kumbulani Molathiwa is a familiar figure along the Haskins strret, popularly known as Bulawayo.

The Tshesebe native operates one of the busiest clientelle from as far as Zimbabwe.

With traditional remedies for blood pressure, erectile disfunction, infertility, painful periods and low sperm count, finding customers is not one of Molathiwa’s problems.

Set up in 2016, Molathiwa’s business is frequented mostly by men and young women.

The medicine man is however quick to state that he’s not a traditional doctor, but a herbalist, a skill he learnt fom his late grandfather following man years of spending time with him in the bush.