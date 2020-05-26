Sponsored Content
Ghetto’s Fitness Factory re-opens
Francistown newly established gymnasium Fitness Factory has opened its doors once again following a month’s closure under government regulations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The gym opened for business on Friday 22 May.
Fitness Factory situated at the new Tati River Mall began its operations on 6th January this year, but unfortunately had to close after the Covid-19 outbreak.
Manager Gogontle Sephikwe said they’ve satisfied all the Ministry of Health and Wellness requirements by disinfecting the space, and have been dully awarded the Certificate of Disinfecting and Extermination.
“Our mission is to encourage healthy living and propel each individual into a better and healthier lifestyle. Our aim is to bring fitness related services and programmes essential for one to build a state of complete, mental and physical well-being so that people can meet the demand of the environment even during unforeseen pandemics,” she said.
Botho University: Our response to COVID-19 Pandemic
Since the COVID-19 pandemic started in China, Botho University has been monitoring the situation very closely. In recent weeks, COVID-19 has spread well beyond China and Europe becoming a global health emergency with a few countries in Africa recently reporting fresh cases.
Wherever we have physical campuses, we are taking precautionary measures.
Our efforts are based on four major areas namely
• Information,
• Travel,
• Sanitisation, and
• Operations/Academics
Botho University reponse to… by The Voice Newspaper Botswana on Scribd
