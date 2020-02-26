News
Ghost joke gone wrong
BAKGATLA CHIEF’S HUMOUR LANDS HIM IN HOSPITAL
An elderly chief in the Kgatleng area landed in hospital on Monday following an unexpected and sudden attack by his court Bailiff.
69- year -old Kgosi Segale Bogatsu Linchwe was treated for ear injuries at Deborah Retief Memorial Hospital and referred to a specialist at Princess Marina hospital.
He was also given a three- day sick leave to recuperate.
Speaking to The Voice in an interview, the stunned and confused Segale who has since reported his subordinate to the police for assault told of how he was given a hot slap across the face for passing a joke.
“ I do not know what went on in the young man’s head on that day. I simply joked with staff like I normally do and he exploded with anger and hit me. He looked angry and frightening. Even at the police station he still had that menacing look that I had never seen before on his face,” said the concerned chief.
Meanwhile eyewitness account has indicated that the temperamental Bailif, Baboloki Selei assaulted the senior chief representative at Pilane Kgotla because he did not take kindly to the chief’s ‘ghost’ joke.
Allegations are that around 7:30 in the morning Segale heard Selei chatting with other staff members in the office corridor and asked in jest whether it was a ghost or a radio speaking,“(go bua sepoko kana ke radio)
Instead of answering the question, Selei allegedly calmly walked to the chief and gave him a hot slap across the face before angrily stated that he didn’t like being called “ a ghost” when he was such a hard worker.
“My left ear has been affected and I can’t hear properly. It is very painful, which is why I was referred to a specialist. I’m just hoping it is nothing serious and that it will heal fast. I am taking the specialist report to DRM where they will interpret it for me and provide treatment,’ said the chief as he explained the impact of the slap.
Asked to comment on Selei’s character, chief Segale said, “He is normally not that kind of a person and everyone at work was shocked. but that day he terrified me although I do not want to go further into the matter because the police investigations are ongoing.”
Confirming the incident Mochudi Police Station Commander Dick Busang said that they had already questioned the accused person and released him.
Busang said the investigations were ongoing to find out what exactly transpired and the police were yet to record eyewitness statements.
He said they are also waiting for the doctor’s report.
Selei was not available for a comment.
Pastor hangs himself with his church belt
A troubled young pastor from Beautiful Temple of God church in Ramokgwebana was found hanging from the rafters of his mother’s house on Tuesday morning.
36-year-old Goitsemodimo Madoda is said to have used his church belt to hang himself shortly after returning the clinic.
His body was discovered by a niece, who immediately alerted the dead man’s mother.
In a brief interview with The Voice, Officer Commanding No 15 district Kabo Badirwang confirmed they are investigating the tragic incident.
“Our officers got the report on Tuesday morning around 10:30. It was reported the deceased had been looking a bit distressed. His mother left for Ipelegeng and he was alone in the yard. He went to the clinic and upon his return he got in the house and hanged himself on the rafters with his church belt,” revealed the police boss.
When The Voice travelled to the small border town on Wednesday morning, we were met with a wall of somber silence.
Madoda’s devastated parents were unwilling to talk, politely explaining they were waiting for their son’s siblings to arrive.
“I am alone right now. My other siblings might arrive on Friday so it would be better if you can come on Saturday, that is when you can get answers,” added the deceased’s brother quietly, pain etched across his young features.
Sitting outside the family home in Ramokgwebana’s White City ward – where the man of God had been found hanging just 24 hours earlier – a group of old men mourn together.
One shakes his head and asks his fellow grievers why God is ‘targeting good people’. Another tells The Voice he hardly ever cries but wept uncontrollably when he learnt of the pastor’s apparent suicide.
Madoda’s death marks a sad, unexpected end to a life that promised much. Villages described him as a kind, humble man who was dedicated to God and always willing to help others.
Meanwhile, Badirwang urged people to always seek help whenever they have problems or are feeling stressed.
“I plead with people to seek help from elders and social workers or share their problems with those they trust rather than taking their lives,” he said.
Fake currency trader vindicates co- accused
A Tanzanian man who was arrested and detained for possession of fake currency has exonerated his co- accused and pleaded with the court to free him.
Elibariki William Sangawe told the court at his last appearance that the police had arrested his driver from SA and charged him with a crime he was not involved with.
“ There has been a misunderstanding. The man had no idea that I was in possession of fake currency.” Sangwane said in court when him and his co- accused Hamis Kopa Hamis were arraigned on Monday before Magistrate Kamogelo Mmesi of Extension II facing one count of possession of counterfeit currency.
The two were arrested at Identity Lodge in Tlokweng last week Tuesday following a tip-off by the hotel housekeeping staff.
During routine room cleaning a housekeeper found five P100 notes that she suspected to be fake.
She then informed the police and during a search police discovered P100 notes equivalent to P400 000 all bearing the serial number AH9893178.
The accused persons originate from Tanzania and reside at Danda Park Turffontein, Johannesburg South Africa.
However Sangawe explained to the court that he had hired Hamis to transport him to Botswana and never told him about the fake money.
He said Hamis was innocent and asked the court to release him, as it would not be fair to detain him for a crime he did not commit and was not even aware of.
State Prosecutor Inspector Joseph said the investigations were almost complete.
The Magistrate extended the two men’s remand warrant and set March 3rd as their next date of mention.
Good neighbours bad lovers
Molepolole man charged with threatening to kill girlfriend
TEXT BREAKER: “Fear tried to overpower me but I tried my best, begging him not to kill me and promising him that we can make a better future together!”
Allegedly overcome by a jealous rage, a Molepolole man is accused of threatening to kill his lover after finding her at home with a male neighbour.
The accused, 58-year-old Mangole Rantimane, reportedly threatened to murder his girlfriend of seven months, Lebogang Kootshole, by uttering the warning, “This is the end of you and me. I will be going to prison and will be released while you will be dead!”
The threat was allegedly made on 30 October 2019.
Charged with threat to kill, the unemployed Lekgwapheng ward resident was arrested and then let out on bail in November. However, his freedom was short-lived and his bail revoked for breaking one of the conditions.
Ordered to stay away from the complainant, Rantimane went straight to Kootshole’s house almost immediately after he had been released from prison.
He has been locked up ever since.
Appearing for mention before Molepolole Magistrate Court, Rantimane angrily reapplied for bail, gesticulating animatedly and complaining loudly about the slow progress in his case.
Unimpressed with the accused’s unruly behaviour, presiding Magistrate, Kefilwe Resheng – who was taking charge of the case for the first time – postponed the matter until 19 March.
“Hopefully by then he will have learnt how to communicate properly!” she remarked, before sending the suspect back to jail.
“Madam, I was born talking like that. I nearly refused to get on the dock. It’s like the court only listens to the police and they are the one’s judging us!” retorted Rantimane, whose fiery court appearance was in stark contrast to the laidback, cheerful demeanour he displayed outside the courtroom.
Speaking to The Voice shortly after the heated mention, 49-year-old Kootshole claimed the trouble started when her neighbour came round to charge his phone at her house.
“He [Rantimane] suspected the man was my boyfriend. He did not want to see me with other men including my customers who buy clothes from me. He asked me for some water, which after drinking he told me to accompany him to the bedroom. I escaped but he followed me holding an okapi knife.”
Speaking in hushed tones, the mother-of-seven – none of which are Rantimane’s children – says her boyfriend dragged her to the bush, where he beat her repeatedly with a tyre belt.
“Fear tried to overpower me but I tried my best, begging him not to kill me and promising him that we can make a better future together!” continued Kootshole, who says Rantimane then marched her to his sister’s yard, calling his nephews to come out and watch ‘how he was going to kill a dog’.
She claims Rantimane’s relatives did not try and intervene but merely stood by watching.
“I was warned not to scream,” added the visibly shaken woman, her glasses steaming up at the memory.
According to Kootshole, Rantimane continued assaulting her with the belt and dragged her through thorns.
“I was eventually rescued by the police and soldiers who were alerted by my uncle’s wife.”
Talking about her relationship, Kootshole revealed she was widowed in March 2003 and had only been with Rantimane for seven months.
“He stayed with his sister. I always advised him to look for temporary jobs so that he could have his own yard but he never listened.
“I am afraid of him. I cannot sleep, I am now living with fear,” concluded Kootshole, the terror evident in her tired eyes.
