Ghost joke gone wrong

BAKGATLA CHIEF’S HUMOUR LANDS HIM IN HOSPITAL

An elderly chief in the Kgatleng area landed in hospital on Monday following an unexpected and sudden attack by his court Bailiff.

69- year -old Kgosi Segale Bogatsu Linchwe was treated for ear injuries at Deborah Retief Memorial Hospital and referred to a specialist at Princess Marina hospital.

He was also given a three- day sick leave to recuperate.

Speaking to The Voice in an interview, the stunned and confused Segale who has since reported his subordinate to the police for assault told of how he was given a hot slap across the face for passing a joke.

“ I do not know what went on in the young man’s head on that day. I simply joked with staff like I normally do and he exploded with anger and hit me. He looked angry and frightening. Even at the police station he still had that menacing look that I had never seen before on his face,” said the concerned chief.

Meanwhile eyewitness account has indicated that the temperamental Bailif, Baboloki Selei assaulted the senior chief representative at Pilane Kgotla because he did not take kindly to the chief’s ‘ghost’ joke.

Allegations are that around 7:30 in the morning Segale heard Selei chatting with other staff members in the office corridor and asked in jest whether it was a ghost or a radio speaking,“(go bua sepoko kana ke radio)

Instead of answering the question, Selei allegedly calmly walked to the chief and gave him a hot slap across the face before angrily stated that he didn’t like being called “ a ghost” when he was such a hard worker.

“My left ear has been affected and I can’t hear properly. It is very painful, which is why I was referred to a specialist. I’m just hoping it is nothing serious and that it will heal fast. I am taking the specialist report to DRM where they will interpret it for me and provide treatment,’ said the chief as he explained the impact of the slap.

Asked to comment on Selei’s character, chief Segale said, “He is normally not that kind of a person and everyone at work was shocked. but that day he terrified me although I do not want to go further into the matter because the police investigations are ongoing.”

Confirming the incident Mochudi Police Station Commander Dick Busang said that they had already questioned the accused person and released him.

Busang said the investigations were ongoing to find out what exactly transpired and the police were yet to record eyewitness statements.

He said they are also waiting for the doctor’s report.

Selei was not available for a comment.