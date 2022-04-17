GIMC Afro Tech defies bad weather

The Gaborone International Music and Culture (GIMC) week held its activation event dubbed GIMC Afro Tech Fest last night at the Grand Palm hotel despite the torrential rainfall.

Whilst some outdoor events were cancelled due to the unfavorable weather condition, the relentless event organisers instead changed the venue and held the activation at the the Grand Palm marquee.

Despite a relative low turn out the event did go on with all the performers turning up for the event.

This year the GIMC week will take place for the first time since the Covid-19 break on August 26 until September 3rd in Gaborone.

“This is really an activation to announce that GIMC main week will take place from 26 August until 3 September 2022,” the event organizer Thapelo Fish Pabalinga told Voice Online at the event yesterday.

“We are also bringing diversity to the entertainment scene by introducing Afro Tech nights under the GIMC banner all leading to the main event. These events will play out on time intervals until August when we stage the main event,” he added.

Whilst the main attraction of the night was performances from South Africa ‘s Sun El musician and powerful duo Lemorn and Herb, local deejays also made a good impressions on the turntables.

Indeed exchanging the decks one by one the deejays proved that they too were capable of pulling a crowd.

Notably it was female deejay N. S. I who got the few attendants on their feet whilst Thamaga born Kgotla Keitsemang also known as Raul Bryan made sure that the locals leave a mark.

The show was themed GIMC is back.

