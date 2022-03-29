Entertainment
GIMC back with Sun El musician
Gaborone International Music and Culture Week is back with the Afro Tech festival.
Taking place on April 16th at Purple Paradise in Oodi, the show will feature Sun El Musician, Lemon and Herb, Raul Bryan, Hapex Guru, Aimo, Benny T, Rudo, N.S.I, Soulman BW and Rosey Shades.
Tickets are sold for P200 normal, and P750 VIP.
The VIP ticket comes with a bottle of Tanqueray and six mixers.
It also gives you access to the back stage.
The show kicks off at 1400hrs.
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Forced covid-19 booster jab scandal
-
News3 weeks ago
Grandpa, 79, goes to jail
-
News4 weeks ago
The clock is ticking!
-
News4 weeks ago
Slikour’s driver admitted at Princess Marina Hospital
-
News3 weeks ago
Six men arrested for lynching another man
-
News3 weeks ago
Woman loses P300,000 to a fake prophet
-
News2 weeks ago
Murder most horrid
-
News2 weeks ago
Boyfriend stabs lover, lands her in hospital