GIMC back with sun el musician

Gaborone International Music and Culture Week is back with the Afro Tech festival.

Taking place on April 16th at Purple Paradise in Oodi, the show will feature Sun El Musician, Lemon and Herb, Raul Bryan, Hapex Guru, Aimo, Benny T, Rudo, N.S.I, Soulman BW and Rosey Shades.

Tickets are sold for P200 normal, and P750 VIP.

The VIP ticket comes with a bottle of Tanqueray and six mixers.

Advertisement

It also gives you access to the back stage.

The show kicks off at 1400hrs.