Girl, 11, driven to suicide by fear of school
Terrified at the prospect of going back to school, an 11-year-old girl of Maruleng cattlepost near Sehithwa village in the North West chose to take her own life instead.
According to the police, the child, a Standard Two pupil at Kuke Primary School, hanged herself from a tree on Monday afternoon.
It seems she panicked after mistakenly believing that the social worker approaching her mother’s yard was coming to take her back to school.
In fact the social worker was conducting needs assessment in the area.
“Apparently she hated school and when she saw the social services department vehicle, she thought the social worker had come to take her to school and she ran away,” explained officer commanding for Police District 5, Peter Gochela.
The girl fled into the nearby bush. Her body was later discovered hanging from a tree.
“She had used a piece of blanket lining to tie her neck to the tree,” added Gochela sadly.
Kuke Primary, a boarding school for rural community children in Gantsi, has a history of high dropout rates amongst both male and female students.
The issue of dropouts in the Gantsi area has long been a cause of concern with the problem even being raised in parliament.
In 2017, the then Minister of Education and Skills Development, Thato Kwerepe revealed that in Gantsi North 250 learners had dropped out of school that year alone.
Kwerepe said that to mitigate the problem, the ministry worked with communities, social services department and parents to raise awareness.
Additionally, one of the strategies used was to track dropouts and return them to school.
“Sometimes we use force and actually chase them down and throw them into the vehicle and take them to school. That is the common drill in RADs [Rural Administration Districts] whenever schools reopen. The problem is that most of these children will stay away from school unless they are made to attend,” explained a social worker in Gantsi.
Speaking to Okavango Voice this week, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Gantsi North, Noah Salakae, outlined what he believes the main problem is.
“Generally intake in these schools are Basarwa and these are the kind of people who are timid. Basarwa as a tribe value happiness; so when a teacher shouts at them they get scared because they are not used to a hostile environment and they would rather run from school,” reasoned the young legislator, who lost the constituency in last year’s general elections.
Salakae stressed that it is not that these children and their parents do not value education, but their epicentre is happiness.
Schools in Gantsi, Kgalagadi and Ngamiland area are often referred to as a failing belt and regularly produce poor end-of-year results. According to the ministry, most parents in these areas live away from their children. Some work in farms or in the delta and thus children have to stay in boarding schools because their villages have no schools.
These children often sneak out of school to follow their parents at the farms and settlements never to return to school again.
The water has reached Matlapana and it is only 2 kilometers away from Thamalakane. The water is expected to reach the river by tomorrow. (Video courtesy of Botswana Tourism organisation)
FNBB Donates to law enforcement officers
On Wednesday, the First National Bank of Botswana (FNBB) dipped into the well of generosity, donating 10, 000 bottles of water to law enforcement officers in Maun.
Speaking at the handing-over ceremony, FNB Maun Branch Manager, Kelebogile Disang, explained the gesture was part of the bank’s efforts to help in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The police and the Botswana Defence Force are some of the people at the forefront in this battle against Covid-19. We therefore found a need to heed the government’s plea and assist with whatever we can,” noted Disang.
Additionally, as a way of supporting local businesses, Disang revealed the water was purchased from a local, youth-owned enterprise.
Receiving the donation on behalf of the men and women in blue and green, Maun Base Commander, Major Boikanyo Kelebeng expressed his gratitude to the FNBB Foundation for giving back to the community.
“Law enforcement officers are crucial in the fight against Covid-19. They ensure that the people comply with stipulated regulations and ensure the public’s safety in general,” stated Kelebeng.
“We will quench our thirst with this during our patrols and roadblocks,” continued the Commander.
The FNBB Foundation has already made similar donations in Gaborone and Selebi-Phikwe.
In total, the bank has contributed P10 million in support of government’s Coronavirus interventions. This includes P5 million donated directly to the Covid-19 Relief Fund and a further P5 million as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.
