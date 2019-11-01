Zahara and Brown to light up Mascom Live sessions

Girl power will be out in full force this Friday as the Mascom Live Sessions returns with a ‘Soul Sisters’ edition.

Held at it traditional venue, BotswanaCraft, the popular music show will feature South African superstar Zahara, who will have the stage warmed up for her by local songbird Amantle Brown.

Despite her star billing, 30-year-old Zahara is no stranger to the BotswanaCraft stage.

Indeed, the ‘Umthwalo’ hit-maker has been a regular feature at Mascom Live Sessions over the years and remains incredibly popular both in her native South Africa and this side of the border.

Although her music career speaks for itself, the acclaimed guitarist also hit the headlines recently for her bitter dispute with her former manager at Ts Records, DJ Sbu, who claimed the singer suffered from alcohol addiction.

Zahara hit back at DJ Sbu, accusing him of paying her peanuts for performances and royalties.

The spat marked a rare low in a career dominated by highs sparked byZahara’s 2011 debut album ‘Loliwe’.

Five more albums have since followed, with the singer songwriter expected to take fans on a trip down memory lane in her live sessions show.

Zahara, who usually travels with a band, is famous for her energetic live performances whilst maintaining an intimate environment with the audience.

Adding to the excitement will be Amantle Brown, who is also renowned for her sizzling stage presence.

The ‘Black Mampatile’ singer will be desperate to get back to what she does best, especially after enduring a social media backlash over her comments as a panelist on music show, My Star.

With both women at the peak of their powers, revelers can expect a night of entertainment to remember.

Tickets are available in advance at P300 from BotswanaCraft and are sponsored by The Voice Newspaper.