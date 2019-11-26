News
Give Masisi a chance
“ Even as we lament the conduct and integrity of the 2019 elections, we recognize that a government has been constituted, legislators have been sworn in and the business of improving the lives of our people can not wait one minute.”
Leader Of Opposition in parliament in his response to the State of the Nation Address on Wednesday afternoon made the above statement and I concur with him entirely.
President Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi has been given a five -year term to lead this country and it is only right that he should be allowed to carry out his mandate in peace and without fear or favour.
Although opinion has been divided about him with some describing him as a messiah sent by God to save this country from a corrupt cabal while some still question his capabilities and describe him as, “same wine in a different bottle, the fact is he is our president.
When Masisi took over from his predecessor, his first promise was to fight corruption and true to his words, he has already ruffled a few feathers in this regard.
Corruption cases with big names are already in court, which is a good start although the million-dollar question is, will the state get a conviction?
The president has assured the citizens of this country, that he will do his utmost best to serve, and it is worth noting that his administration has already made some reforms to assist young people such as allowing them to set up businesses in their parents’ homes.
Those who have farms will also be allowed to subdivide and use part of their farms for non-farming activities.
The president also hit the ground running by increasing entertainment industry hours, something that has earned him accolades even outside the country.
The media can also testify that to his credit there has been a lot more access to information through press conferences, bringing a ten- year black out on the private media to a welcome end.
Will Masisi transform the lives of Batswana for the better? All the indicators are there that he is on the right track to do exactly that.
He has promised that indigenous Batswana will be given priority in land allocation in the tourism sector.
He has also expressed concern that the tourism industry is in the hands of a few foreigners, hence the need to involve more Batswana, which would be a commendable move if only he could be allowed to walk his talk.
After elections we are all Batswana first, before our political parties. All leaders of this country must work together, for a common goal of taking Botswana forward.
In the next five years all eyes will be on Maisisi’s cabinet, which by the look of things was selected based on merit instead of blind loyalty.
When delivering his State of the Nation Address this week, the President spoke of job creation pointing out that it couldn’t be achieved without rolling out the red carpet for sustainable and impactful investment.
“We are challenged by our market size as an economy; therefore we must come up with deliberate interventions to promote export oriented business which will be achieved through the Botswana Export Development Programme (BEDP), the Special Economic Zones (SEZ’s) and regional integration.”
He also mentioned that in facilitating the ease of doing business in the country, government is reviewing both the Immigration Act to make sure that it effectively enables the employment of non citizens and the Point Based System to make assessment of work permits applications fair, objective and more transparent.
Masisi has promised to tackle the Human –wildlife conflict, promote Botswana as a destination of choice for major conferences and international events, and continue to nurture friendly relations with other countries and forge strategic partnerships with the international community.
Given all that I say let’s give him a chance to rule this country and see what he has in store for if he fails we can always vote him out in the next general coming elections in 2024.
UDC vs IEC war begins this afternoon
Following their crushing defeat which included the trouncing of party leader, Duma Boko, at the just ended general election, the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) has launched an intense war to win back constituencies they believe were stolen from them.
The UDC is challenging the results for 13 parliamentary seats and six council seats.
Whilst each constituency has different dynamics, in court papers seen by The Voice Online, some of the complaints from the UDC are that “some ballot papers had a faint ‘x’ mark instead of marker print. This was an anomaly as markers were availed at all polling booths.“
“IEC officers did not communicate with political party agents when moving ballot boxes from one classroom (i.e polling rooms) to another for counting,” reads some of the UDC’s complaints.
Another abnormality from elections according to some of the UDC papers is that “some seals on ballot boxes were tempered with. When the ballot boxes were opened, ballot boxes were stacked together and folded simultaneously as if they had been put in boxes wholesale. During counting officers would shake the ballot papers in order to un-stack them,”
The UDC is challenging election results for Gaborone Bonnington North, Gantsi North, Tlokweng, Kanye South, Gaborone central, Gaborone North, Gaborone South, Lentsweletau, Molepolole North, Letlhakeng/Lephephe, Goodhope Mabule and Boteti West.
Read more on this week’s Friday edition
Butterfly to return in February 2020
Welheminah Mphoeng Maswabi also known as Butterfly appeared at Broadhurst Magistrate Court today. Her next court appearance will be on the 7th February 2020.
No more night shifts for my poorly penis
Old man seeks justice for limp genitals
A 68-year-old man proud of his love making ability has accused police officers of beating him up so badly that he is no longer able to satisfy women in bed.
Although Maun Magistrate Court acquitted him of trading in elephant tusks on Tuesday – a charge that carries a possible ten-year sentence – Aritoko Dubu is not a happy man.
The elder, of Gudigwa settlement in the North West District, is planning to sue the police for P1 million compensation.
He claims that when officers arrested him back on 13 March 2014, they tortured him, repeatedly kicking him in his groin and whipping his waist.
According to Dubu, in-between beatings he was suffocated with a plastic bag and fainted about four times.
The traditional herbalist, who admits that for many years he enjoyed sex with other women in the village besides his wife, says the assault left him with erectile problems.
“I cannot get it up. They castrated me. The women have left me because I can no longer satisfy them. Only my wife is at home, waiting for me!” declared Dubu, who has six children with his wife but has reportedly fathered many more outside his matrimonial home.
Speaking to Okavango The Voice outside court minutes after he had been declared innocent, it was clear the aging lothario was more concerned about his weak willy than his not guilty verdict.
“I was humiliated in front of my family, beaten up while half naked. I was kicked in my balls and now I can no longer father any children.
“The women have left me because there is no longer sweetness in the blankets. My manhood is unable to stand for the night shifts and it is a painful experience because I know the kind of sweetness I am missing out on!” grumbled the poetic herbalist, who allegedly specialised in preparing charms to help poachers elude law enforcement officers.
Dubu was detained in 2014 accused of dealing and trading in elephant tusks.
This was after five Namibians were caught in their country with the tusks and claimed to have bought them from him.
According to the police, P8, 800 and a rifle were confiscated from Dubu’s house at the time of arrest.
The old man contended through his attorney, Lesego Phoi of Phoi and Associates law firm, that the money was not proceeds of tusks sale but rather of the cattle he had sold.
He further insisted that the police took more money than they had presented before court, claiming the confiscated cash actually amounted to P31, 000.
“Though I find the evidence of the accused to be improbable, I prefer his evidence to that of the prosecution. The prosecution has failed to sufficiently put forward a strong case against the accused person,” ruled the court, before subsequently ordering that the rifle and P8, 800 be returned to Dubu.
If the aggrieved elder has his way, he will be receiving a lot more cash from the state soon. For Dubu, however, even P1 million is not enough to make up for the ruin that is his once proud penis.
