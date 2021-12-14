‘Give them guns!’

SAB urge govt to arm security personnel

In a move that would radically transform the security landscape in Botswana, Security Association of Botswana (SAB) have called on government to arm trained security personnel with guns.

Responding to questions from The Voice, SAB Chairman, Samuel Kelaotswe revealed it was something the association feels strongly about.

“Government must intervene and change laws and regulations governing local security companies. One of the suggestions will be to arm security personnel but only those trained in weapon handling,” stressed Kelaotswe.

There are several other ways SAB would like to see the security landscape change, as the Chairman highlighted, “Another option would be to have non-uniformed armed escorts for Cash-in Transit fleet and more advanced technical cash protection systems.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Outlining SAB’s mandate, Kelaotswe explained they aim to bring all security companies together so they can speak with one strong voice on issues that affect their industry.

“A typical example of an issue that is bedevilling the industry is low [pay] rates by government institutions, which makes it difficult for employers to meet employees’ stipend expectations. In addition, we want to sensitize stakeholders to demand security association certificate during this season and beyond to avert situations of fly by-night securities, which do not have physical operation offices.”

Delving deeper into SAB’s make up, Kelaotswe continued, “Through our association, we only deploy highly trained personnel in customer service and arrests and evacuation. We also have an academy to train guards for best dispensation of customer service to clients.”

Quizzed about preparations for the festive season from a safety perspective, he replied, “We anticipate a lot of house and car break-ins/burglaries and general theft practice thus deployment of security companies will be a best option in every homestead while promoting neighbourhood watch.

“Installations of alarms, CCTV, lighting and or any other security features is advisable, especially if augmented by deployment of swift response teams in possible high crime areas.”

Kelaotswe was speaking on the backdrop of a worrying recent increase in cash heists in the country, a trend Assistant Police Commissioner, Dipheko Motube was quick to acknowledge.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We have witnessed a growing trend of cash heists off late, and it is surprising because there have not been many cash heists in the past. However, we are currently working on finding the root course and we will surely get to the truth and finally solve this problem,” maintained Motube.