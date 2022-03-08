Entertainment
Glitz awards of BW celebs coming
The first edition of the Annual Glitz Awards OF BW Celebs 2022 will officially be launched at Gaborone International Conference Centre (GICC) next week Tuesday.
The awards will be comprised of 35 categories of which 20 are General, four Exclusive, eight, Gold and three Special Honorary Categories.
According to the Project Manager, Nkgopolang Tlhomelang, The categories will cover a scope of all lifestyles ranging from high profiled fashionable leaders, Corporate Executives, Media Icons, Sport and Creative Industry.
Tlhomelang explained his project is geared towards establishment of a professional environment and formalise the rewarding of Botswana decorated icons.
“Glitz Awards envisage addressing a marketing link and closing the gap objectively and essentially between BW Celebrities, the Corporate World and the community.” He said that in the final analysis, the platform must enhance partnership for Botswana’s celebrated icons with the stakeholders for market catchment outreach.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
The clock is ticking!
-
News3 weeks ago
Bring Khama to me or no talks- Masisi
-
News5 days ago
Slikour’s driver admitted at Princess Marina Hospital
-
News4 weeks ago
Bloody Monday
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Galaxy go again
-
News1 month ago
DNA Results change dad’s fate
-
News3 weeks ago
Another victim in Molepolole shooting incident dies
-
News4 weeks ago
Boy, 5, accidentally stabs himself to death