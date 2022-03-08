Glitz awards of BW celebs coming

The first edition of the Annual Glitz Awards OF BW Celebs 2022 will officially be launched at Gaborone International Conference Centre (GICC) next week Tuesday.

The awards will be comprised of 35 categories of which 20 are General, four Exclusive, eight, Gold and three Special Honorary Categories.

According to the Project Manager, Nkgopolang Tlhomelang, The categories will cover a scope of all lifestyles ranging from high profiled fashionable leaders, Corporate Executives, Media Icons, Sport and Creative Industry.

Tlhomelang explained his project is geared towards establishment of a professional environment and formalise the rewarding of Botswana decorated icons.

“Glitz Awards envisage addressing a marketing link and closing the gap objectively and essentially between BW Celebrities, the Corporate World and the community.” He said that in the final analysis, the platform must enhance partnership for Botswana’s celebrated icons with the stakeholders for market catchment outreach.