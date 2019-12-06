Connect with us

Entertainment

Goledzwa music festival

Published

10 hours ago

on

Goledzwa music festival

The annual Goledzwa Music Festival is set to be bigger and better than ever before.

The new year will be welcomed in grand style with an all star line-up at the Obed Chilume Stadium.

The December 31 show is headlined by South Africans Zanda Zakuza of hits such as ‘Awuyazi Oyifunayo’, ‘Hair to toe’ and ‘Di boya Limpopo’ featuring Master KG and Nomcebo of ‘Imizamo yame’ fame.

Locally, organisers have gone for the best, which includes Charma Gal, Han-C, Dramaboi, MMP Family, Khoisan and Double Up.

The event is supported by Mascom and St Louis, with general tickets selling for P100 while VIP will set revellers back a cool P1, 000.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Entertainment

Festive fiesta loading

Published

10 hours ago

on

December 6, 2019

By

Festive fiesta loading

Julikom presents Razi Sunday Chillaz dubbed Festive Fiesta at Green Pushers Garden on the 29th December.

The show, which kicks-off at 1200hrs, boasts a tantalising line-up that includes: DJ Fezz Motaz, DJ Khenzo, Raptured Roots, Bee Tee 4071, Taydo, Pablo, Skid, Chalkie, Twin Turn and Gilberto The DJ.

Tickets are available P50 in advance or P70 at the gate

Continue Reading

Entertainment

Main deck’s G-West official opening

Published

10 hours ago

on

December 6, 2019

By

Main deck’s G-West official opening

The upmarket joint, Main Deck will officially open its G West crib this Saturday.

The opening party will feature Kwaito Kwasa star Vee together with resident DJ, German Dollar.

Entrance will be free before 1600hrs and P100 after that.

German Dollar will perform from opening time until 2200hrs while Vee will take to the stage from then until 2330hrs.

Continue Reading

Entertainment

Red wine & strawberry lips

Published

10 hours ago

on

December 6, 2019

By

Red wine & strawberry lips

The long awaited arrival of Gigi Lamayne is finally over.

The South African rapper, born Genesis Gabriella Tinna Manney, will be at Lizard Entertainment this Friday for Phat Tee’s Red Wine and Strawberry Lips Appreciation Party.

The 24-year-old award winning artist is known for her charismatic stage presence and mature lyrical content which has made her a household name in SA.

The ‘Fufa’ hit-maker will share the stage with local DJs Bunz, Lex, Chronic, Nexus, Cue Deck, Kusterr, Patlv and the man himself Phat Tee.

Entry is P40 before 12 midnight and P50 afterwards.

Continue Reading

Advertisement

Advertisement


Trending