The annual Goledzwa Music Festival is set to be bigger and better than ever before.

The new year will be welcomed in grand style with an all star line-up at the Obed Chilume Stadium.

The December 31 show is headlined by South Africans Zanda Zakuza of hits such as ‘Awuyazi Oyifunayo’, ‘Hair to toe’ and ‘Di boya Limpopo’ featuring Master KG and Nomcebo of ‘Imizamo yame’ fame.

Locally, organisers have gone for the best, which includes Charma Gal, Han-C, Dramaboi, MMP Family, Khoisan and Double Up.

The event is supported by Mascom and St Louis, with general tickets selling for P100 while VIP will set revellers back a cool P1, 000.