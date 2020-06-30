Opinions
Gone to the dogs
Almost everyone in Zimbabwe, including myself, is selling something to make extra cash as ends literally refuse to meet.
Besides the farming business, I also sell airtime and I must say, though little I have been enjoying the profits.
However, the survival of the business is now uncertain as I have not been able to re-stock. This is because this week the airtime ‘middlemen’ decided they no longer accept bond notes.
Most airtime vendors buy airtime from middlemen as there isn’t much hassle compared to buying from the mobile cellular companies.
It thus came as a surprise when these middlemen rejected bond notes which have long been in circulation and actually look like other notes, the difference being that the latter are written Zimbabwe dollar instead of bond notes.
The bond notes are highly circulating, as the Zimbabwe dollar notes, which these people now want, are hard to come by – especially the recently introduced ZWL$10 and ZWL$20 notes.
So thousands of airtime vendors have been left holding bond notes which they cannot use to re-stock and sadly nothing can be done as no amount of noise from the government can make these airtime middlemen change their minds despite having no solid reasons for their actions.
This attitude towards the local currency in the informal sector is actually a true reflection of the entire business market as most businesses now prefer to transact in foreign currency. In other words, our economy has informally dollarized as most prices are now either quoted in the American dollar or South African rand; the bond or Zim dollar is useless they say.
In other news, on Saturday many people were left shocked when the Health Minister, Obadiah Moyo’s aides were seen walking out of court carrying a box containing ZWL$50, 000 in cash.
This was after the Minister, who is implicated in what is now called the Covidgate scandal, was granted ZWL$50, 000 bails in his second court appearance and was willing to pay it in cash as if to spite the masses.
He was, however, advised that he could still pay with plastic money hence he was able to keep hold of his precious cash.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son Collins and a close family friend are at the center of this US$60 million COVID -19 supplies scandal which now implicates the Health Minister and top officials from the national drug store.
What dropped jaws further is the fact that Minister unashamedly brought so much cash to court when it is actually a nightmare for ordinary people to withdraw a mere ZWL$100 from the bank.
Shame on the Minister for this clear sign of deep-rooted corruption, selfishness, and hoarding of the much need cash.
A Paranoid President and a ghost town
No explanation was given as the authorities remained mum over the decision to effectively close down Bulawayo.
As well all know, President Emmerson Mnangagwa rose to power through a coup. He seems terrified that history will repeat itself, this time with him on the receiving end.
So paranoid is the President that last week, the Home Affairs Minister, flanked by security chiefs, convened a press conference to deny the possibility of a coup.
But as we all know, there is no smoke without fire.
This is not the first time whispers of a coup have rustled through the country. However, it is the first time for the authorities to address it.
Only time will tell if the lightning that struck the late former President, Robert Mugabe in November 2017 will strike our current leader as well.
The President is fully aware that he has dismally failed this nation, which somehow had high hopes when he came into power.
Zimbabwe is currently experiencing the worst economic crisis in a decade, with inflation now running close to 1, 000 percent.
Probably with his fears in mind, President Mnangagwa on Monday ‘forced’ the country into a national day of prayer and fasting.
In the past, the day has been marked without any hullabaloo. But this time around, people were turned back from getting into the central business districts, told to go home, fast and pray for the country’s economic revival.
Funny, if not bizarre and even slightly sinister to think they can force people to pray.
Yes, we are suffering but we cannot be forced to pray for this regime. Instead, as many highlighted on social media, our prayers are for God to deliver us from Zanu PF, maybe a new ruling party will take us to the promised land.
Having been forced to go home and pray, on Tuesday, Bulawayo residents were in for another surprise when they woke up to massive roadblocks on major roads leading to the CBD, manned by soldiers and the police who told them no one was allowed into the city centre.
Those who had managed to get into town early, most probably to queue in banks, were also forced to go back home.
No explanation was given as the authorities remained mum over the decision to effectively close down Bulawayo.
As in any situation, when there is no proper explanation, people then come up with theories with some saying this was just the beginning of more shutdowns as the government tries to contain the possibility of an uprising.
Good deeds
It’s yet another feel good story this week.
I actually had to switch off my phone to write this column as it has been a hotline since Monday afternoon when I posted on Twitter about a certain incident which brought me to tears.
This is the story…….
A middle-aged man named Phumuza Gumede came to our farm in Figtree – just outside Bulawayo – to do a piece job on Sunday.
He came pushing a wheelbarrow.
Initially we thought it was his tools, only to realise that there was a baby inside.
He then told us that the mother of his beautiful baby boy (10-month-old Luvuno) died at childbirth and he has been raising the infant alone since then.
He revealed that at times close neighbours volunteer to look after the baby while he does odd jobs for survival.
However at other times, when there is no one to help, he moves around with his son.
I felt a lump swelling in my throat as he narrated his story and I couldn’t fight back my tears.
Something had to be done to help this man and his baby, I told myself once I’d finally dried my tears.
With his permission, I took pictures of him and his baby so I could share the story on social media and appeal for help on their behalf.
Never in my wildest dreams did I anticipate the response that I got!
While I shared the story on Twitter, it also trended on Facebook and WhatsApp as scores of people shared it, drawing attention from people all over the country and beyond.
As of Tuesday afternoon, a day after the initial post, people had donated foodstuffs, clothes for baby Luvuno and his dad as well as more than ZWL$25, 000 (roughly P4, 500) via eco cash (mobile money).
Scores of people in the country and outside were still enquiring how they could send their donations and how the baby could be helped in the long term.
Another good development is that the child, through the department of Social Welfare, was taken to the local counselor so that he could at least be in a homely environment until a permanent solution is found.
Without blowing my own trumpet, I really feel good about helping Gumede and baby Luvuno.
No child deserves such a life, a life of being pushed around in a wheelbarrow, in the cold by a father desperately trying to make ends meet.
I am happy that Gumede, at least for weeks if not months to come, will not have to worry about where his and his son’s next meal will come from.
And by the way, he also got permanent job offers; it’s now up to him to make a decision.
I must say I was also touched by the generosity of Zimbos who have so far donated in their large numbers.
We might be going through so much as a country but at least we are still humane enough to help those in need.
