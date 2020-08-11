This weekend Shaya joined the many Gaboronians who flocked to Palapye to bid farewell to our mate BK.

Whilst most of the guys were dodging lockdown, Shaya noted some of the conspiracy theories flying around as to why the popular tenderprenuer would have taken his own life.

Notably one of BK’s cousins wrote a very cryptic yet juicy message on social media accusing the deceased’s girlfriend of being ‘too forward’ soon after his death.

Apparently this woman, who owns a high-end restaurant in Palapye, is no stranger to controversy herself.

Meanwhile, a little birdie whispered of a broken relationship with one of BK’s business partners involving million of Pulas.

Whatever the case, rest well BK.

You and I have fond memories together.