Gospel artist releases two EPs

Gospel muso, Kaboda Phillip has released not one but two EPs in a space of one month.

The first EP which was released in December is titled, The Magnificent Message Of The Year features hit songs, Dinaledi, Happy Christmas (featuring his son Romeo Phillip), and Keresete.

According to Phillip, his EP received so much support that he has decided to follow it up with a compilation called, The Best of Mr Phillip Vol 1 to thank his supporters.

It has songs such as, I need your touch and Jeso ke ena.

Advertisement

Produced at Touch records, the songs are not that bad but the CD covers could have been better.

The design has passed sell by date for a legendary artist.

RATINGS: 6/10