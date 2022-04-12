Gospel music extravaganza thrills

Benjamin Dube, Bucie Radebe wow fans

After a two- year dry spell of gospel music concerts, gospel music fans were finally treated to a praise and worship live concert over the weekend at a show dubbed Gospel is Alive.

Featuring South African heavyweights Benjamin Dube and Bucie Radebe, the well attended concert took place a stone throw away from the local kwasa kwasa sensation Franco’s Soul fill up event which was held at the national stadium.

Gospel shows by nature are church oriented and church specific, but the GIA proved that one does not have to belong to a particular church to enjoy the music.

Local opening acts set the mood and the standard high with their melodious voices, which got revellers out of their seats and on their feet right from the start.

Not a moment later than scheduled,Benjamin Dube, the multi award winning gospel artist known for his hit worship songs, Bow Down and Worship Him and Ngiyakunda took to the stage with his band and sent revellers wild with excitement as he belted out the fans all time favourite numbers.

Often catching a breather to preach about the goodness of the Lord, Dube throughout his performance had revellers on their feet and moving to the beat.

Next on stage for the final performance of the night was Radebe. She had recently disappointed her local fans when recently cancelled her appearance and press conference due to a health scare.

Then, the media was told Radebe of ‘Ke tla sejara sefapano’ fame had refused to take the mandatory Covid-19 booster jab citing health reasons.

Radebe however quickly issued a statement promising to come for this weekend’s event, which she did.

Making sure she did not disappoint her fans on her first show in Botswana, Radebe went all out to please.

Clad in a white outfit with a touch of gold, her electrifying performance surely made up for her previous non-appearance.

She too like Dube often took breaks to give thanks to the Lord and went on to testify about her Covid-19 experience and how the virus almost took her life.

The show, which was a resounding success ended at around 11pm.