Minister of Land Management, Water and Sanitation Services, Kefentse Mzwinila has told parliament that government cannot stop the locals from selling their land.

This was in response to a question asked by Member of Parliament (MP) for Maun East, Goretetse Kekgonegile, who has asked the minister to update the House on initiatives by the ministry to facilitate ownership of plots by Batswana who previously sold their plots before the law banning sale of plots was introduced.

“In a free-market economy such as ours, it is the right of every plot owner to, within the limits of the law, transact however they want with their property,” said the minister in response, further pointing out that transfer of tribal land is not permissible without developments.

He stressed the transfer is only permitted only if there is any development in the plot to the satisfactory of the Land Board.

Similarly, Mzwinila said the transfer of state land also requires development while for freehold land, transfers are allowed without development in terms of the law.

“The spirit of the revised Botswana Land Policy as approved by parliament in 2019 is to promote equity in access to land,” said the minister, adding that the policy outlines that every Motswana would be eligible for one residential plot at the area of their choice within the country on both state and tribal land.

However, the minister told parliament that the policy further outlined that Batswana are free to acquire additional plots through the private market, through inheritance or other legitimate channels.