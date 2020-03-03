Govt gags former PSP

Magosi is a blatant liar – Keorapetse

The Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) came under fire from Members of Parliament, with MP for Selibe Phikwe West, Dithapelo Keorapetse leading the onslaught.

When responding to The Minister of Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Kabo Morwaeng’s budget proposal, Keorapetse said that the DIS was not adding any economic value to the economy and was danger to the country’s democracy.

Keorapetse went further and accused the DIS boss, Peter Magosi of being a liar.

“The DIS General is a blatant liar who wants the president to live in constant fear to justify his existence, government must disband this institution as it is no longer needed.”

Keorapetse said that the DIS has been calling press conferences saying there was someone trying to kill the president and yet no arrest have been made so far which is shocking.

“Trying to kill the President is treason, a very serious offence which cannot be taken lightly but the DIS has not made even a single arrest, after such a public announcement, they are not serious,” Dithapelo lashed out.

The Selibi Phikwe MP also argued that there were enough institutions such as BURS, CID and FIA and called for the abolishment of the spy agency.

The Leader of Opposition, Dumelang Saleshando of Maun West concurred with Keorapetse saying the DIS was a threat to the economy as it was now getting involved in awarding of tenders.

ADAMANT: Keorapetse

“They now investigate corruption despite existence of a corruption organ. Batswana are suffering at the hands of this organ and investors will blacklist us,” said Shaleshando.

Although, MP for Tonota, Pono Moathodi differed with his colleagues from the opposition such as Saleshando and Kenny Kapinga of Okavango who called for abolishment of the DIS, Moathodi said that there was no country that can be run without an intelligence institution.

“We need the DIS as a country for security and safety reasons but they must run this country well. Agents do kill innocent people and must be called to order. Kgalemelang DIS e tsamaise lefatshe sentle,” cautioned Moathodi .

However, the Vice President, Slumber Tsogwane came to the DIS’s defence saying the current agency is different from the previous one and much better. “The DIS of today has changed and it is operating professionally,” he said

The VP further state that that it is only politicians who complain because they do not want to be put under scrutiny.

“We know why some of you are irritated by such institutions, they are doing their jobs and should be allowed to do so. Yo even complain when you are asked to pay tax,” Tsogwane hit back.