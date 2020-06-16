News
Govt. gets 20 000litres sanitiser donation
The Ministry of Tertiary Education, Research, Science and Technology – through the Botswana Institute for Technology Research and Innovation (BITRI) and the Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST) – and De Beers Group over the weekend donated 20,000 litres of sanitisers to Government.
Received by the Minister of Presidential Affairs and Public Administration Kabo Morwaeng, the sanitisers will be distributed to those in need by the national COVID-19 Task Team.
De Beers Group and the Ministry of Tertiary Education, Research, Science and Technology, under which both BITRI and BIUST fall, each provided 500,000 Pula for the initiative, with the De Beers Group contribution forming part of its recently announced 10 million Pula in-kind donation to the COVID-19 Relief Fund.
The donation from the two entities went towards procurement of raw material, including 20,000 litres of ethanol and containers for the sanitisers.
Bruce Cleaver, CEO, De Beers Group said: “We continue to explore ways in which we can support and partner with the Government of Botswana in the fight against COVID-19. Regular washing or sanitising of hands is one of the key preventative measures promoted by the World Health Organisation, and we are proud to have partnered with BITRI and BIUST to provide these supplies to those who need them. We stand side by side with Botswana during COVID-19 and are focused on supporting our partners as we progress towards recovery.”
CEO of BITRI, Professor Shedden Masupe, highlighted that both BITRI and BIUST produced equal amounts of the sanitiser in order to expedite production in light of the urgent need to dispatch the products to those who need them now.
He emphasised that for BITRI, the initiative is a once production to assist in the pandemic as there are a number of SMMEs already participating in this space. “Both institutions prioritise institutional capacity and collaboration with other organizations and institutions. We are therefore grateful to have collaborated as leaders in the technology space locally, but also thankful to have collaborated with De Beers Group, another leader in the field of technology, over and above its role in the diamond industry,” said Masupe.
News
I will be starting to speak out- Khama
Former President, Ian Khama, has vowed to break a long held unwritten rule which forbids former presidents from criticising their successors.
Speaking at the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) first anniversary at Tlotlo Hotel this week, Khama said as a citizen he has the right to express his views if things are not done right. “Former President of the United States of America, Barrack Obama is starting to talk about Donald Trump’s poor management, Trump is a racist and myself too I’m a citizen of this country and will not just sit back when I see that things are wrong. I will be starting to speak out,”he said.
The BPF patron, also dismissed allegations doing rounds that he harboured ambitions of rejoining the ruling party. “Even if I consider going back to Botswana Democratic Party, it will not be under the current leadership. People there are depressed and demoralized by what is happening there,” he said.
He added that the current BDP does not represent Batswana but individuals.
Meanwhile BPF President, Biggie Butale, says his party will in the coming weeks welcome new members to its fold, among them former Ministers and Members of Parliament.
Butale said that a number of people have shown interest in joining their party. “We are starting our campaign for the next elections now,” he said.
News
Thabang in court for common nuisance
Local Jazz Artist, Thabang Gaarogwe, is facing one count of common nuisance after he allegedly harassed Copyright Society of Botswana Chief Executive Officer Lesego Solotate.
On Wednesday the ‘Ke a Gana’ hit maker was summoned to Old Naledi Customary Court where his case was set for hearing on the 17th of June.
Last month Garogwe and other artists are said to have confronted the CEO at his office demanding payments for royalties and they allegedly locked him up in the boardroom.
The confrontation allegedly followed a lengthy wait for royalties by the concerned artists.
Speaking to The Voice Online, Garogwe said all they wanted was their money as they sacrifice a lot to record their music.
He said their industry was affected by Covid-19 since music festivals and corporate events were cancelled, so they demanded their royalties for survival.
“He walked out of our meeting and we had to stop him by closing the door so that we could talk. We have bills to pay and we spend a lot of money recording the music. We work so hard and it is painful that Cosbots leadership is not taking us seriously. Two weeks after we went to his office, we received royalties. I got P2000, for 13 months. That money cannot even record a song, it is an insult. Something is not done right, this organisation needs to be investigated. As musicians we need to continue standing for our rights and no one can do that better than ourselves. These are challenging times for us,” said Garogwe.
He said Cosbots is supposed to pay their royalties after every six months and they never do it.
Garogwe said it was unfortunate because broadcasters pay their royalties and Cosbots decide to keep it, which he said is disrespect that he will never tolerate. He said the organisation was audited but they never received the report from CIPA as musicians.
Sponsored ads
Govt. gets 20 000litres sanitiser donation
Covid-19 delays BTCL financial results
Relegated teams unhappy with BFA decision to end league
I will be starting to speak out- Khama
Thabang in court for common nuisance
APYL President steps down
16 623 Ipelegeng workers on Covid-19 frontline
Triple murder charges withdrawn against Diwanga
Tough times for Ipelegeng workers
Sexual offences rose during lockdown
Murder suspects denied bail
Who stole my money?
Brush with death
Man accused of battering sugar mummy
Saleshando Slams Masisi
Winter warmer
New born found dumped down mine shaft
Unlawful wounding suspect granted bail
Masisi’s business deals under scrutiny
A football dilemma
Brush with death
Man accused of battering sugar mummy
Murder suspects denied bail
Triple murder charges withdrawn against Diwanga
Who stole my money?
Saleshando Slams Masisi
Sexual offences rose during lockdown
I will be starting to speak out- Khama
Tough times for Ipelegeng workers
New born found dumped down mine shaft
Masisi’s business deals under scrutiny
APYL President steps down
16 623 Ipelegeng workers on Covid-19 frontline
Thabang in court for common nuisance
Is Murangi headed for Miss World?
HIV/AIDS Counsellor accused of raping client
Winter warmer
Unlawful wounding suspect granted bail
Did Masisi apologize for ‘Indian slur’?
Suspected corrupt employees drag Kweneng Land Board to court
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Research now big business and influencer
`How does it feel’ Episode 10
THE VOICE TODAY (17.02.20)
That’s murder, not ‘balls’ defense– court tells convict
BURS raid car dealers
Trending
-
News3 days ago
I will be starting to speak out- Khama
-
News4 days ago
APYL President steps down
-
News4 days ago
16 623 Ipelegeng workers on Covid-19 frontline
-
News4 days ago
Thabang in court for common nuisance
-
Sports2 hours ago
Relegated teams unhappy with BFA decision to end league
-
Business1 hour ago
Covid-19 delays BTCL financial results