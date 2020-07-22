News
Govt. moves swiftly to stop possible defections
*Mekoko will not be spared by the new law
Amid reports of possible defections of MPs from Botswana Democratic Party, the Minister of Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration Kabo Morwaeng has moved with the speed of lightning to thwart any attempts by MPs to cross the floor.
An extra-ordinary Government Gazette published on the 17th July 2020, says the Constitution Amendment Bill is scheduled to be presented during the July Parliamentary meeting with the objective of stopping floor crossing.
“The object of the Bill is to cause a vacancy in the seat of an Elected Member of the National Assembly who, having been elected to the National Assembly as a candidate for a political party, resigns from the political party. Similarly, the proposed amendment causes a vacancy in the seat of an Elected Member who having been elected to the National Assembly as a candidate who is not a member of a political party becomes a member of a political party,” says part of the Amendment Bill.
It further says that the seat of a Specially Elected Member of Parliament (SEMP) shall become vacant upon dissolution of Parliament; if he or she is absent from sittings of the Assembly for such period and in such circumstances as may be prescribed in the procedure of the Assembly.
The Bill says the SEMP who may be found to have breached the aforementioned procedure of House rules may be disqualified for election thereto.
The Amendment Bill will also affect local authorities or councilors who may wish to change party allegiance after being elected as a member of any political party.
“Similarly, the proposed amendment causes a vacancy in the seat of an elected member who having been elected to the Council as a candidate who is not a member of a political party, becomes a member of a political party,” says the amendment bill issued by Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Eric Molale.
Some councilors are already reported to have resigned from the ruling party to join opposition ranks.
Once the amendment is signed into law, there will be a bye-election whenever an MP or a councilor joins a new party.
Sponsored ads
Govt. moves swiftly to stop possible defections
Celeb edition with Gabs Diva
Targeting the next level
Amantle Montsho’s former bestie Pregnant?
Charma gal gives birth to another boy
Khama in control?
Why did you step down Zen?
Nkuku ntlapisa kgaba
All-white boat Party
DJ Bunz’s fashion statement
DJ Nfazo drops IILE
Time for local talent to shine
Mapetla releases thaba tshweu
Big plans for Nyangabwe Hill
C searching for A-grade
Community builder
Swapping soap for style: a true story
Economic diversification remains elusive
Please help my daughter!
Moswaane mourns wife’s death
Moswaane mourns wife’s death
MPs lament poor consultation on Citizen Economic Empowerment
Production and sale of synthetic diamonds will be suicidal- Masire
Religious leaders defend Shincheonji church founder
Please help my daughter!
Khama in control?
Charma gal gives birth to another boy
Amantle Montsho’s former bestie Pregnant?
Celeb edition with Gabs Diva
Why did you step down Zen?
DJ Bunz’s fashion statement
All-white boat Party
Nkuku ntlapisa kgaba
Targeting the next level
DJ Nfazo drops IILE
C searching for A-grade
Economic diversification remains elusive
Community builder
Swapping soap for style: a true story
Mapetla releases thaba tshweu
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Research now big business and influencer
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Please help my daughter!
-
Entertainment18 hours ago
Khama in control?
-
Entertainment18 hours ago
Charma gal gives birth to another boy
-
Entertainment18 hours ago
Amantle Montsho’s former bestie Pregnant?
-
Entertainment18 hours ago
Celeb edition with Gabs Diva
-
Entertainment18 hours ago
Why did you step down Zen?
-
Entertainment18 hours ago
DJ Bunz’s fashion statement
-
Entertainment18 hours ago
All-white boat Party