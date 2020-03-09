Sports
Govt. suspends school sports
The Ministry of Basic Education has indefinitely suspended schools sports.
This was revealed in a communique sent to both Botswana Integrated Sports Association (BISA) and Botswana Primary Schools Sports Association (BOPSSA).
In the letter the Ministry states that after consultations with key stakeholders such as Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Culture Development, Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Schools Heads Committees and concerned sports associations, a decisions was taken to suspend all sports activities as carrying on was not financially sustainable.
In her letter, Permanent Secretary- Bridgette John, stated the report submitted by the Sports Task Team in June 2019 did not make any recommendations on what will significantly reduce the cost of running competitive sports.
“There’s need for further engagements between the ministry and that of Youth to clarify roles and make school sports sustainable,” she said.
The letter further reveals that the ministry has been struggling to pay participation fees as its sports budget for sports remains at P2 million a year against an annual cost of about P60 million.
John stated that the Ministry was forced to transfer funds from training and feeding votes to pay for teachers’ paticipation in athletics in 2019. “Currently the ministry owes about P32 million to teachers for their participation in July ball games.”
The Ministry has therefore prioritised paying off the debt hence the suspension.
Sports
BNOC hopeful of more athletes to qualify for Tokyo 2020
Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) Chief Executive Officer, Tuelo Serufho, says they are still preparing for various competitions locally, regionally and internationally to qualify more athletes for Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Serufho said this at a press briefing this Tuesday when giving an update on the preparations of the Olympics.
With only 143 days left the Chief Executive Officer said Keamogetse Sadie Kenosi is currently the first boxer in the world to qualify and first ever Motswana woman to qualify for the Olympics.
He also highlighted the support they are getting from Business Botswana, Chinese Business community in Botswana and that they are hoping to be able to tackle issues such as coronavirus to see to it that it does not affect their preparations.
“Decisions will be made if it’s safe enough to participate and if there are any changes they will be communicated. The team is expected to be sent off on the 27th of June and will depart to their pre-training camp on the 30th June, where they are expected to move to their game’s village,” said Serufho.
For his part, Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development Tumiso Rakgare announced the proposal of the Golf day in addition to other numerous fundraising initiatives as an attempt to try and raise funds to support our athletes for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
He said still in support for Botswana athletes the board of trustees chaired by Billy Sekgororwane is on the drive to appeal for donations from individuals and companies.
The Minister said Debswana has donated P250 000 towards the team preparations.
The National Olympic Committee has also appointed their Vice President Tshepho Sitale as the Head of Delegation for the Tokyo 2020 Games, to ensure that all necessary measures are taken towards the team’s success.
Sports
Fists of gold
Kenosi becomes first boxer to qualify for 2020 Olympics
Kenosi was a saving grace for the Botswana team that failed to go past the quarter finals at the ongoing qualifiers held in Dakar-Senegal.
After seeing her team members losing in the quarterfinals, the Monarch lass put on a show stopping performance, outclassing her Moroccan opponent Bertal Widad 5-0 in the 57kg category to progress to the finals and secure her Olympic berth.
Her qualification brings to four the number of Botswana athletes who have so far qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. She’ll be joining Nijel Amos, Galefele Moroko and Christine Botlogetswe.
In a telephone interview with Voice Sport after the fight, Kenosi said she felt absolutely no pressure since she already her opponent very well from their encounter at the Africa Games in Morocco.
She defeated Widad 4-1 back in August on her way to clinch gold at Africa’s biggest sports showpiece.
“I knew her weaknesses and I’d made sure I worked on mine as I knew she was obviously planning to exploit them,” she said.
The 2019 Africa Games Gold medalist said qualifying for the Olympics means a lot to her.
“I’m ready to fight for my country and become a true ambassador,” she said excitedly .
The hard hitting lady hailed the Botswana Boxing Association for organising international training camps which she credits for her good performance.
She also singled out her coaches Lechedzani Luza, Choga Ntoti and Thebe Setlalekgosi.
“This victory is dedicated to them,” said the African Champ.
“My target is to bring home an Olympic medal. This is the beginning, I still have to work hard in my preparations,” she said.
An equally excited Luza was all giggly on the other side of the telephone line. The winning coach described her athlete as a stable boxer with a big heart.
The national team coach said, surprisingly Kenosi is always calm ahead of matches.
“I’ve never seen her nervous. Like she always does, she fought very well and now we’re are preparing for the finals against Tunisia on Friday,” said Luza.
“We want to win gold. From here we will send a training plan to Botswana National Olympic Committee so that we can get more fights especially against international athletes,” he said.
Luza said they still have to work on the athlete’s general power and strength.
He said they are also happy with the performance of other boxers.
“Unlike in 2016 where we were eliminated in the preliminaries, we managed to send five boxers in to the quarterfinal and we were very unfortunate to lose especially Rajab Mohammed’s fight against against the Mozambique opponent,” cried Luza.
“I hope we will be given an opportunity to go to Paris for the World Qualifiers because I believe in my team. They don’t give up,” said Luza.
Sports
GU reclaim the city’s bragging rights
It was an afternoon to remember last Saturday as Gaborone United reclaimed the city’s bragging rights with a 2-1 victory against cross-town rivals Township Rollers, in an action packed BTC Premiership fixture.
Mara Moloi was the first to find the back of the net with a
header giving the ‘Reds’ a lead on the 11th minute.
Popa tried to come from behind but GU keeper Goitseone Phoko was up for the task as he kept their enterprising strike force at bay till half time.
On the 72nd minute of the game, Thatayaone Kgamanyane extended GU’s lead but Rollers were not deterred as they kept surging forward and were rewarded as Motsholetsi Sikele halved the deficit.
Speaking after the game GU Caretaker Coach, Pontsho Moloi, said although he felt they could have done better, he was happy with the desire and the attitude of his players. He said scoring first has always worked for them even in the past games as it helps them to stay composed for the remainder of the game.
“Today we played under a lot of pressure because our opponents are a big team and they have good quality players. I also have a great quality and experienced squad and they know what to do when we are under pressure. We work and talk about this at training and here we are with yet another win. We take every game as it comes and next up is Prisons XI who are breathing heavily up our necks on the league table and it is going to be an interesting game, ” said Moloi.
Rollers Coach, Frank Nuttal, said despite the loss he takes a lot of positives from the game. He said they have a lot of injuries at the team.
He said he brought in Kamogelo Matsabu as a captain in the absence of Simisani Mathumo who is nursing an injury .
Rollers fans however did not take kindly to the results as they went on the rampage throwing bottles at referees and the Police had to intervene to rescue the match officials.