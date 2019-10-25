Business
Govt to review park fees
Government’s department of Wildlife and National Parks is considering reviewing and grading the country’s protected areas with the view of increasing entrance fees and improving service delivery in the national parks.
The department’s Director, Cyril Taolo explained they further want to decrease congestion in the riverfront along the Okavango Delta and control traffic as a way of protecting Botswana’s environment and natural resources.
“There is need to maintain our parks and manage visitors. We have found that more visitors prefer the riverfront and if we increase fees and differentiate visiting schedules we are hoping we will decrease congestion,” he said.
By December, Taolo intends to have sent recommendations to government for consideration ahead of the next financial year, which begins April 2020.
Currently his team is going around the country holding consultative workshops on what needs to be done in terms of developing management of protected areas and setting park fees.
Taolo noted that the country has not changed its fees in 19 years, with its charges the lowest in the region, not only in its parks but borders as well.
Botswana currently charges P10 entrance fees for citizens and P120 for foreigners in its parks.
Additionally, according to Biodiversity Finance Initiative (BioFin), the country is the most lenient when it comes to free entry of young children.
Whilst other countries charge children from three years of age, Botswana admits eight year olds for free.
BioFin suggests Botswana is not making enough money through its parks to cover the expenditure in related areas, including dealing with problem animals and salaries.
Taolo shares a similar sentiment, stressing that 60percent of the annual budget they receive from government goes to salaries alone.
Thus he strongly believes thatby increasing fees in the parks the country can reap from its natural resources.
“A lot needs to be done to revamp our tourism destinations. Government needs to put automated systems in place to make it easier for our clients to book, as well as make their experience enjoyable and memorable,” he stated, adding that at the same time the review of prices should not hit hard on the pockets of locals as the aim is to encourage them to equally access and enjoy their parks.
Guiding his own destiny
A walk on the wild side
What started as a part-time job pitching tents has taken an unexpected but thrilling career turn for 25-year-old Emmanuel Molosiwa.
The bubbly Mogapi native is currently employed by Planet Baobab as a tour guide, leading excursions intothe deep and wealthy bush around Ntwetwe Pan near Gweta.
With no previous experience in tour guiding, Molosiwa owes his vocation to his magnetic personality as much as his knowledge and love of nature.
A little white lie had a part to play as well.
Molosiwa read for a University of Botswana (UB) Bachelor’s Degree in Environmental Science (ENS), which also comprises a major in English.
He continued his studies with UB to a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (PGDE), which entails English and Geography qualifications.
Molosiwa joined Planet Baobab’s mother-company, Unchartered Africa Safari on 4 April this year.
Initially he was charged with pitching tents for the camp’s guests as a temporary job.
However, the physical work proved too heavy for him so he fabricated a story that he was billed for a teaching post interview in Gaborone.
“The Human Resource Manager then wanted to know what I qualified to teach. Well, I was interviewed on the spot about a variety of things, like the grass in the vicinity, plate tectonics, the climate, etc. Those are simple things!” he assures this slightly bemused reporter.
“That’s how I got hired, on the spot,” chuckles the easy-going youth, a thick Tswapong accent dominating his speech.
Molosiwa tells Voice Money he quickly had to leave his comfort zone and get used to the animals and the environment.
Fortunately, working outdoors was something he already had a passion for.
“I fell in love with nature during my studies at UB. Why books? Books are long and boring. How many tabs do you have to open on your computer? Make office reports? Why not go out in nature and take pictures behind the sunrise and sunset? Let nature be your source of inspiration, source of happiness. This is what I do and this is who I am!”
The avid tour guide studied fields like Climatology and Geography in his ENS degree.
He says the business of tour guiding has taught him the anatomy and physiology of animals, which constitutes behavioural sciences, an understanding of which is critical in dealing with wild animals.
He admits there are pros and cons to his new career.
“It is not a walk in the park being a tour guide, one of the reasons being isolation for long periods. But in terms of economics, you spend less and are able to save more. I have even thought of quitting but I keep at it and will not give up.”
As for the future, Molosiwa intends to work hard, gain more experience and eventually run his own safari camp.
Moo-ving the youth into farming
NDB opens loans for techno savvy youth
In a bid to attract the younger generation into farming, Botswana National Development Bank (NDB) has launched a six-month product promotion for its Temo Bokamoso and Ntlhatlosa Agri loans.
The loans make up an integral part of the bank’s Letsema strategy, which is to run from 2019 to 2023 and is driven towards enabling young people to play an active role in farming.
Launching the products at the bank’s Maun office on Friday, NDB CEO,LoratoMorapedi, said, “As NDB we understand that youth are techno savvy.
“In line with our Letsema strategy, we will support and facilitate their participating in this sector through what they like the most, that is, technology and innovation such as the development of Apps, drone farming and green farming.”
Morapedi highlighted that with the youth making up to 60 percent of the country’s population, NDB realised it has to interest them in borrowing from it to develop their agriculture businesses.
“We are alive to the fact that our customers are the most vital of our business and are the reason for our existence. Therefore we would like to consistently build innovative, yet sustainable products because we believe that together we can create a booming agriculture sector,” she said, adding they believe agriculture has not been explored to its full potential due to lack of innovation and interest from the younger generation.
“Thus NDB feels it has to transform farming projects into massive commercial establishments and put agriculture where it deserves to be, which is right at the top!”
Ideally, NDB wants to revolutionise the farming industry into a more viable economic player and give young people an opportunity to grow into multinational suppliers.
As part of the bank’s campaign, one lucky customer will win P50, 000 worth of solar equipment of their choice to use at their farm.
CEDA Pumps out P3.7 billion in loans
Since inception in 2001, the Citizen Entrepreneurial Development Agency (CEDA) has pumped out P3.7 billion to 6129 citizen owned projects, in line with its mandate of providing financial and technical support for business development as a way of promoting viable and sustainable enterprises
CEDA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Thabo Thamane said in an interview that the P3.7 billion is inclusive of P297 million spent on manufacturing projects; P1.2 billion on agribusiness, P600 million on property and P1.6 billion on services.
CEDA has funded a total 6129 projects in sub-sectors like retail (1912), transport (205), property development (205), manufacturing (372), plant production (524), hotels & accommodation (132), construction (118) and animal production (906).
“As part our efforts to bolster women empowerment, we have also made great strides in financing women owned businesses over the years,” said Thamane.
Of the 6129 projects that CEDA has financed since inception, 2771 were female owned while 16 had female shareholders.
412 out of the 1465 CEDA funded agribusiness projects were female owned, accounting for 15 percent of the total P1.1 billion that was disbursed.
Female owned enterprises took up 53 percent of the total number of projects that CEDA has funded in the services sector, with investments totalling P408 million.
Women also accounted for 48 percent of all the manufacturing projects that CEDA has funded over the years, with funding running up to P86 million.
In property, CEDA funded 82 women owned projects to a total P127 million.
Thamane reiterated that the Agency will continue setting the standard in financing female owned businesses as it recognizes gender equality as a fundamental human right and a necessary foundation for a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable Botswana.
