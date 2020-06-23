GPH stands by its Positive COVID-19 results

We used a WHO accredited lab in SA- hospital Chief

Following confusion over the recent positive Covid-19 cases from Gaborone Private Hospital (GPH) that were later declared negative by the Covid-19 Task Force Team on Tuesday, the hospital Superintendent, Anthony Siviya have spoken out to set the record straight.

Last week Friday Gaborone was brought to a standstill and eventually placed on lockdown when it was announced that there were 8 Covid 19 positive patients from GPH.

However, the next day government somersaulted and announced that the results had come back negative from a WHO accredited lab.

In a telephonic interview with the GPH on Wednesday, Siviya, categorically stated that GPH stands by their positive results.

“I will tell you now that we stand by our results. We used a lab that is WHO accredited and the method we used to test the specimen is the same way it is done internationally. We used Lancet laboratories in South Africa and Government knows of this,” Siviya said.

“We will release a comprehensive press statement. We are still in the process of drafting the press statement, which will detail all the steps we followed,” Siviya further highlighted

Siviya spoke out shortly after the Director of Health, Malaki Tshipiyagae had told the nation that he was reluctant to confirm if the lab used by GPH was WHO accredited on his routine Task Force Covid 19 briefing on national television on Wednesday. “Their pattern did not make sense hence it was important for us to verify their results,” Tshipiyagae had said.

Further casting aspersions on GPH credibility Tshipiyagae said, “I can’t confirm if they used an accredited lab .”

“Our intention is not to have zero infections as many people believe, we won’t be able to achieve that. What we don’t want is for us to be in a situation where we are overwhelmed by the virus. We just want to be able to control the virus,” Tshipiyagae explained when commenting on why the Greater Gaborone lockdown was necessary even before confirming the positive results.

Meanwhile unconfirmed reports have suggested that the government has launched an investigation into the saga and GPH was facing a possible sanction over the matter.

By the time of going to press, the Task Team had reported four active Covid 19 cases with three patients admitted at the Sir Ketumile Masire Teaching Hospital whilst one was admitted in Mmamuno. 25 recoveries, 49 cases transferred outside Botswana with a total of 33176 tests already done.