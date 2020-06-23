Connect with us

GPH stands by its Positive COVID-19 results

1 hour ago

We used a WHO accredited lab in SA- hospital Chief

Following confusion over the recent positive Covid-19 cases from Gaborone Private Hospital (GPH) that were later declared negative by the Covid-19 Task Force Team on Tuesday, the hospital Superintendent, Anthony Siviya have spoken out to set the record straight.

Last week Friday Gaborone was brought to a standstill and eventually placed on lockdown when it was announced that there were 8 Covid 19 positive patients from GPH.

However, the next day government somersaulted and announced that the results had come back negative from a WHO accredited lab.

In a telephonic interview with the GPH on Wednesday, Siviya, categorically stated that GPH stands by their positive results.

“I will tell you now that we stand by our results. We used a lab that is WHO accredited and the method we used to test the specimen is the same way it is done internationally. We used Lancet laboratories in South Africa and Government knows of this,” Siviya said.

“We will release a comprehensive press statement. We are still in the process of drafting the press statement, which will detail all the steps we followed,” Siviya further highlighted

Siviya spoke out shortly after the Director of Health, Malaki Tshipiyagae had told the nation that he was reluctant to confirm if the lab used by GPH was WHO accredited on his routine Task Force Covid 19 briefing on national television on Wednesday. “Their pattern did not make sense hence it was important for us to verify their results,” Tshipiyagae had said.

Further casting aspersions on GPH credibility Tshipiyagae said, “I can’t confirm if they used an accredited lab .”
“Our intention is not to have zero infections as many people believe, we won’t be able to achieve that. What we don’t want is for us to be in a situation where we are overwhelmed by the virus. We just want to be able to control the virus,” Tshipiyagae explained when commenting on why the Greater Gaborone lockdown was necessary even before confirming the positive results.

Meanwhile unconfirmed reports have suggested that the government has launched an investigation into the saga and GPH was facing a possible sanction over the matter.

By the time of going to press, the Task Team had reported four active Covid 19 cases with three patients admitted at the Sir Ketumile Masire Teaching Hospital whilst one was admitted in Mmamuno. 25 recoveries, 49 cases transferred outside Botswana with a total of 33176 tests already done.

SCB donates PPE to Sir Ketumile Hospital

50 mins ago

June 23, 2020

As part of the Bank’s continued support of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Botswana Standard Chartered handed over P500, 000 worth of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sir Ketumile Masire Teaching Hospital.

The donation forms part of the Bank’s P5.1 million contribution to the fight against COVID-19 in Botswana which included a P1 million contribution to the National COVID-19 Relief Fund and a USD 300,000 (approximately P3.6 million) contribution to the Botswana Red Cross Society.

Speaking at the handover ceremony last Thursday, Standard Chartered Bank Education Trust Trustee- Thabo Mathews, said the hospital is doing a commendable job protecting people’s lives.

He said it was for this reason that the bank trust was prompted to help support their effort and encourage them to keep fighting the good fight.

The Hospital Commissioning Manager Dr Thato Moumakwa said the donation will go a long way in impacting their effort to enable a patient centre care environment every day.

He said the PPE will help the clinical team in providing service for those who are affected under these unprecedented circumstances.

“The Hospital operates as a public company and its mission is to provide reliable, high quality medical education, research and clinical services at a quaternary level to all people of Botswana. We strive to maintain leadership by providing quality service, offering innovative new services to clients and be up to date with world class technology,” said Moumakwa.

Standard Chartered Botswana Chief Executive Officer, Mpho Masupe, emphasized the bank’s ongoing commitment to support Batswana and the economy rise from the pandemic.

He urged other stakeholders to take part in supporting government and the institutions on the frontline.

He said as Botswana’s oldest bank they aim to be responsive and available not only to their customers but to where the need arises.

Jilted lover remanded for violating restraining order

1 hour ago

June 23, 2020

A 26-year-old man is facing a jail term after defying a restraining court order by snatching his ex-lover’s mobile phone at Maun’s old mall last month and pawned it.

Seemingly unable to deal with the rejection by his former girlfriend, Kenny Samunzala of Newstance ward in Kasane, is accused of stalking the woman, Mwale Elizabeth Johane.

Samunzala’s behaviour, according to the police, is seen as life threatening as he has a history of abusing the woman.

“He does not accept that their relationship is over. He is always following her around and this is one of the gender based violence issues and if given bail the complainant can end up getting harmed,” prosecutor Paul Basupi told a Maun Magistrates court this week.

Johane is said to have terminated the relationship due to Samuzala’s abusive ways.

When making an application to have the accused remanded in custody, Basupi said despite the restraining order issued against him, Samunzala is always following Johane around pestering her for reconciliation.

Samunzala is facing a single count of disobedience of lawful orders and another count for stealing Johane’s Huawei Mate mobile phone valued at P8000.

Facts brought before court are that Samunzala, despite being on restraining order against Johane, he on the 18th of May 2020 at Maun old mall entered into Johane’s personal space and snatched her phone.

The court order does not allow him to come within a 100 metre range with Johane.

On Tuesday last week he was arraigned for violating the court order.

According to the prosecutor, Samunzala should not be given bail as he is a “flight risk,” and is seemingly “homeless.”

“He was arrested at a friend’s house and it appears that he keeps moving around and does not have a permanent address. Granting him bail will be risky” added Basupi.

A statement from the police indicate that when grabbing the phone from Johane, Samunzala is said to have uttered the words “I went to your house and I could not get in because you have locked the gate, yet I have no place to stay.”

Samunzala who was arrested on June 13th, had pleaded with the court to grant him bail as he needed to travel to Gaborone for medical attention.

However, presiding magistrate, Keneilwe Kgoadi, ruled in favour of the prosecution and denied Samunzala bail. The matter is set for mention on 30th June.

