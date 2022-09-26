Grandpa, 81, hangs himself

Residents of Moshupa village were awakened by the sad news of an old age pensioner who was found hanging on the rafters last Thursday morning.

The 81-year-old man from Methuso ward was reportedly found by his grandson, aged 20, with an electric cable tied around his neck.

The young man who stayed with the elderly man is said to have left home on Wednesday morning and later after he arrived he retired to bed without checking the whereabouts of his grandfather.

The following morning (Thursday) when he went to the grandfather’s bedroom, he was shocked to find the horrific incident.

When confirming the dreadful incident, Moshupa Police Station Commander, Superintendent David Ramoseki, said they were still investigating what could have led the man to end his life.

“We don’t know what really caused the man to commit suicide, according to the report from the family, he was mentally fit and he had never raised any complain to them, there was no suicide note left,” explained the police officer.

Though he did not have the records of suicide cases, the police boss revealed that the cases are infrequent in his policing area, further advising people not to find ending their life as solution and rather seek counselling.

The elderly man’s body is still awaiting postmortem at Thamaga Primary Hospital mortuary.