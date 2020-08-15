An 82-year-old granny who lived alone in Moshupa village perished in an inferno on Wednesday night.

Confirming the tragic incident, police said the old woman was sleeping alone inside the four-roomed house. Her only child lived on the other side of the village.

Her badly burnt remains were found in her bed after the firefighters managed to stop the inferno, which had already gutted the whole house.

Moshupa Police Station Commander, Superintendent David Ramoseki said the police rushed to the scene around 2345hrs when the house was still on fire.

“The firefighters also arrived and tried to stop the blaze, which had already caught the roofing. The house was not electrified and the cause of the fire has not yet been established,” explained Ramoseki.

The top cop, however, revealed that the relatives have informed them that the granny used candles for lighting.

The old woman’s remains were taken to Mmaseetsele clinic where she was certified dead by the medical practitioner and her corpse transferred to Kanye Seventh Day Adventist Hospital mortuary where it is awaiting either post mortem or any other decision by the relatives.

The police boss has advised the public to care for the elderly.