News
Grant me bail for the sake of my bum
Accused killer tells court he fears being raped in prison
A 29-year-old man suspected of killing his baby mama has begged Maun Magistrates Court to grant him bail as he fears being raped in prison.
Appearing before court on Monday, Dishara Saraa unsuccessfully requested he be allowed to await trial from the comfort of his home.
“I am suffering at prison. My inmates are bullying me and demanding things from me, things that I cannot do or say out loud in this court!” declared the murder suspect.
According to sources from within Maun Prison, Saraa, who has been locked up since his arrest back in May, has accused his fellow prisoners of making sexual advances towards him.
“Apparently they are threatening to take it by force if he continues to resist their advances,” said the source.
Begging for freedom, Saraa vowed to follow all bail conditions that the court might set.
“I promise I will not interfere with the police investigations,” he pleaded.
Although he was sent back to prison, it was not all bad news for the accused killer, with presiding Magistrate, Gaone Bagopi promising to consider bail at his next mention.
“The court has heard your plea but your bail will only be entertained on the 3rd of September – your remand warrant has been extended until then,” ruled Bagopi.
Saraa stands accused of murdering his girlfriend, 19-year-old Lesedi Bahumile.
It is believed that around March last year, Saraa strangled his young lover to death before burying her body a short distance from their home in Maun’s Matlapana ward.
Their daughter was just ten-months old at the time.
Saraa is then said to have reported Bahumile to the police, claiming she had run away after hurting their baby.
A warrant was issued for Bahumile’s arrest and a nationwide search for her whereabouts ensued.
A year later, and with the cops no closer to finding the missing teen, Saraa, as the last known person to have seen Bahumile before her disappearance, was brought back in for questioning.
Under interrogation, on 22 May, he reportedly confessed to killing his girlfriend and allegedly led police officers to the place where he buried her.
DNA tests have since confirmed that a body exhumed in the area belonged to Bahumile.
Sponsored ads
Grant me bail for the sake of my bum
Senior Transport official in court over P200 bribe
Two die in tragic car crash
State closes its case in Morupisi trial
PAC reveals shocking figures of land allocation waiting list
Agric Ministry to use drones next ploughing season
Gang rapes rock Letlhakane
Bibles needed for quarantined Covid-19 patients
Liquor industry stands with govt on alcohol ban
Flashback with Mongala
Unapologetically African
Maekopo rape trial set for Friday
Undecided!
Mogodoza in a hurry
See no evil, speak no evil
Skupu’s super six
Celeb edition with Godwin Sebina
MC Tamabrown relocates to GC
My top 5 local tunes – Mercy Rebaone Thebe
Dagee sings the blues
Ten cows land two men in jail
Granny, 82, dies in house fire
5th suspect in Choppies robbery arrested
Undecided!
Maekopo rape trial set for Friday
Liquor industry stands with govt on alcohol ban
BOMU’s fresh new look
See no evil, speak no evil
Unapologetically African
Flashback with Mongala
State closes its case in Morupisi trial
Senior Transport official in court over P200 bribe
Bibles needed for quarantined Covid-19 patients
Gang rapes rock Letlhakane
Over 620,000 people on land allocation waiting list
Suspect in rape/murder of Molepolole teacher was on bail for another murder case
TT back in action as PSL resumes
Mogodoza in a hurry
Mmamoribos unmasked
Water restored in Tlokweng after dry weekend
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Trending
-
News5 days ago
5th suspect in Choppies robbery arrested
-
News3 days ago
Undecided!
-
News3 days ago
Maekopo rape trial set for Friday
-
Business2 days ago
Liquor industry stands with govt on alcohol ban
-
Entertainment5 days ago
BOMU’s fresh new look
-
News3 days ago
See no evil, speak no evil
-
News3 days ago
Unapologetically African
-
Sports3 days ago
Flashback with Mongala