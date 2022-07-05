Connect with us

Grooving 01 July 2022
Johnny Mokhali

Entertainment

By

Published

Mokhali to rock epic

Tswana Soul legend Johnny Mokhali will be the star attraction at a show billed for Sowa Town on Saturday.

The timeless crooner is expected to play in front of thousands of fun lovers travelling to the soda ash town for the annual Makgadikgadi Epic event.

Mokhali will share the stage with talented local acts such, Street Gang, Lagreat, Boogie Man and other local DJs.

The show will start at 1800hrs until the next morning. Early bird tickets are going for P70 and P100 at the gate.

Bash

A bash for legends

Tagala Village Lodge in Tatisiding will host legends of the game this Friday.

Que Rap and Makwinja Birthday Bash will be headlined by some of the best talent Francistown has to offer.

DJ DUDE, DVJ Dreazy, Phat Tee, Nexus, Cue Deck are some of the biggest names on the list.

Performers include the talented C-RU, Ben Ten and a surprise act to be announced at the venue.

Admission is P50.

Lizard

The Royal White Gardens

Lizard Entertainment brings you Ultra Sunday Chilax every Sunday with Le Spooner DJ.

Hosted on the newly refurbished lounge, the Sunday Ultimate Chilax offers revelers more than just a club experience.

Night crawlers have a choice of on special selected beverages like Castle Lite and Budweiser.

Le Spooner is supported by DJs Bunz and Kuster. Doors open at 7pm.

