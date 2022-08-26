GRooving 26 August 2022

Family fun day

Families will converge at Molapo Leisure Gardens this Saturday for a fun-filled day.

The Mosadi Tota Family Fun Day takes place immediately after the annual Women and Finance Workshop at Adansonia Hotel, where women will come together to talk all things business.

Mosadi Tota is a women empowerment movement whose purpose is to encourage team work among women, networking and support and foster growth for women in the arts.

After the seminar, this group of driven women will have time to unwind at Molapo by listening to soothing music.

Activities on the day also include jumping castle and face paintings for kids.

Women are encouraged to register for the morning workshop at P50 to have free access to the Family Fun Day.

Otherwise it’s P200 for a family ticket (two adults and a child).

Charma Gal on tour

With a little under two months left before the historic ‘Kgosi ya Mosadi’ in concert featuring Kofi Olomide, Charma Gal has been on the road promoting what could be a defining moment of her career.

Without a doubt one of the biggest artists in the country, Charma Gal will share the stage with the eccentric Congolese ‘Soukus’ singer on 29th October at the National Stadium.

This weekend ‘Ha MmaJay’ hit-maker will be at the Look Back Hub in Tonota alongside Mlesho and African Kids.

Another activation will be on Saturday at Pabloz Executive Lounge.

She’ll be supported by African Kids, Madala, KellyJess, Sani and Kananjo.

Entry fee for both shows is P50.

Star Power for GM’s Walk

The annual OLDM General Manager’s Charity Walk kicks off this Saturday.

The 20km walk, meant to raise awareness of the socio-economic needs of Boteti Sub-District, has this time around attracted some of the country’s top celebrities.

Artist, Charma Gal and Social media influencer, Hey Nyena are two of the notable names taking part this year.

The GM’s Charity Walk is open to members of the public who can register online.

Registration for the 20km main walk is P250, while the 10km walk attracts a P200 registration fee.

The walk begins at 0500hrs until 12-noon.