Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

GRooving 26 August 2022
GRooving 26 August 2022
Mosadi Tota

Entertainment

GRooving 26 August 2022

By

Published

Family fun day

Families will converge at Molapo Leisure Gardens this Saturday for a fun-filled day.

The Mosadi Tota Family Fun Day takes place immediately after the annual Women and Finance Workshop at Adansonia Hotel, where women will come together to talk all things business.

Mosadi Tota is a women empowerment movement whose purpose is to encourage team work among women, networking and support and foster growth for women in the arts.

After the seminar, this group of driven women will have time to unwind at Molapo by listening to soothing music.

Activities on the day also include jumping castle and face paintings for kids.

Women are encouraged to register for the morning workshop at P50 to have free access to the Family Fun Day.

Otherwise it’s P200 for a family ticket (two adults and a child).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
GRooving 26 August 2022

Charma Gal

Charma Gal on tour

With a little under two months left before the historic ‘Kgosi ya Mosadi’ in concert featuring Kofi Olomide, Charma Gal has been on the road promoting what could be a defining moment of her career.

Without a doubt one of the biggest artists in the country, Charma Gal will share the stage with the eccentric Congolese ‘Soukus’ singer on 29th October at the National Stadium.

This weekend ‘Ha MmaJay’ hit-maker will be at the Look Back Hub in Tonota alongside Mlesho and African Kids.

Another activation will be on Saturday at Pabloz Executive Lounge.

She’ll be supported by African Kids, Madala, KellyJess, Sani and Kananjo.

Entry fee for both shows is P50.

GRooving 26 August 2022

Hey Nyena

Star Power for GM’s Walk

The annual OLDM General Manager’s Charity Walk kicks off this Saturday.

The 20km walk, meant to raise awareness of the socio-economic needs of Boteti Sub-District, has this time around attracted some of the country’s top celebrities.

Artist, Charma Gal and Social media influencer, Hey Nyena are two of the notable names taking part this year.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The GM’s Charity Walk is open to members of the public who can register online.

Registration for the 20km main walk is P250, while the 10km walk attracts a P200 registration fee.

The walk begins at 0500hrs until 12-noon.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

News

President Masisi to sign three Bills into law

WATCH: President Mokgweetsi Masisi is expected to sign three new laws between now and November after the Winter Meeting of Parliament passed a total...

2 days ago

News

For the love of polygamy

Strong desire to marry two women ends in horror. An intense desire to marry two women has driven a former Botswana Defence Force soldier...

2 days ago

News

North West back Slumber

The Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) goes for its elective congress in Tsabong this weekend, the first such gathering since President Mokgweetsi Masisi ascended to...

4 hours ago
Chillin' out Chillin' out

Entertainment

Chillin’ out

Bun in the oven Goaba and Thato Zandile Mojakgomo’s wedding brought the whole city to a standstill with the who’s and who of Gaborone...

5 hours ago

Sports

BDF AC half marathon returns to Mogoditshane

Long-distance runners will hit the roads of Mogoditshane for the first time in two years as the BDF AC half-marathon rolls into town on...

4 hours ago

News

Walking with the GM

Celebs turn up for the OLDM GM’s Walk The annual Orapa, Letlhakane and Damtshaa Mines (OLDM) General Manager’s Charity Walk gets under away at...

3 hours ago

News

North West back Slumber

The Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) goes for its elective congress in Tsabong this weekend, the first such gathering since President Mokgweetsi Masisi ascended to...

2 hours ago
Big Weekend Big Weekend

Entertainment

Big weekend 26 August 2022

Frostbite and Oak the DJ to set voltage up Newly opened club at Tlotlo Hotel, The Voltage is likely to be packed to capacity...

6 hours ago
Advertisement