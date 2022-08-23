Connect with us

Pigs on Fire

Entertainment

Pigs on fire

Vegetarians might want to look away now; meat lovers are set to start September in salivating style as the first Sunday of the month sees Pigs on Fire at Molapo Leisure Gardens.

The mouth-watering feast is part of the Green Jam Sundays catalogue of events, a monthly dosing of good times founded in 2017 by Dylan Mannathoko.

“We’ve hosted the likes of DJ Ace, DJ Fresh, Cassper Nyovest, Dramaboi and the best acts ever in Botswana. After Green Jam started various Sunday events started popping up in Francistown, but we kept it moving. This coming summer it’s all about food, starting with Pigs On Fire,” Mannathoko told Gig.

With the sizzling set to start at 12pm, P200 gets you in for a day of non-stop pork, with different pork-based dishes served throughout.

Kabo Thaelo

ZCC star offers hope

Zion Christian Church (ZCC) gospel artist Kabo Thaelo has released a new single titled ‘O lefika la ka’.

“I made this song as a way of thanking God for protecting my life as I’ve been through. The song gives hope to the hopeless, strength to the weak and faith to those who lost faith,” he told GiG.

The song recorded at Mega Bass Studio by Dr Tawanda is a cover of a popular ZCC hym.

The song was sponsored by Addition Five Pty Ltd and Mr Leamogetse Garegae.

“I believe this song will take me to another level because I have worked with one of the best producers.”

Spring Fest

Ghetto spring fest poised

With the days getting noticeably warmer (the nights still have a way to go!), fun lovers in the second city start are gearing up for the annual Ghetto Spring Festival.

Set for 23 September at Riverside Deck, Vini Da Vinci and Khoisan have been lined-up to headline the show.

Organised by DJ Phat T of Phat T Sounds, it also features some of the best DJs in Francistown such as DJ Colastraw, Bunz, Gouveia and KUD.

Limited early bird tickets are P60 and P100 pre sold.

