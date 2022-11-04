Grooving in the ghetto Fri 04 November 2022

Classics amplified

The annual 80s and 90s Classics Amplified gets underway at Thapama Pleasure Island this Saturday.

A firm favourite with the ladies, Johnny Mokhali will be playing live alongside the legendary Stream Jazz Band.

Get your vintage outfit ready for what is sure to be an action-packed evening of throwback Tswana Pop classics.

Tickets are on promotion at Liquorama, with a 12-pack of either Hunters Gold or Dry earning you a complimentary ticket.

You can also get your tickets at the Thapama reception at P100 single, P150 double or else it’s P150 at the gate.

Hot new joint in p-town

One of the fastest growing townships in the Central District, Palapye is well on its way to being declared a town.

Despite its recent growth, the nightlife has been found wanting, with a shortage of good places for one to unwind.

The usual popular joints are either too packed or too familiar for most night crawlers.

Thus, the recent opening of Deep Town Exclusive in Boseja ward is a breath of much-needed fresh air.

It is indeed where class meets elegance. A stone throw from the river, the place boasts of lush greens and excellent customer service to match.

They also pride themselves in their designer cocktails. For fun lovers who value their space, Deep Town Exclusive might just be what the doctor ordered.

Nzipo we jager

Fun lovers are in for a treat at the first annual Nzipo we Jägermeister event hits Riverside Deck in Molapo on 12th November.

Headlining the show is Double Up of ‘Thukwi le mala’ and ‘Modimo o ta leng’ fame as well as Juju Boy.

Social media hype man and influencer BJB, DJ Cheng, Nexus, Cue Deck and FME DJ’s will take turns on the decks.

Tickets are on sale at Wingate Hotel and Yarona Hair Salon (opposite Thata Save).

You can also purchase a 12-pack of Corona at any Liquorama store in Francistown and win a complimentary ticket.

Otherwise, a general ticket goes for P100 in advance while patrons paying at the gate will have to splash out 150 bucks.

Meanwhile, all tertiary students with a valid Student ID will be charged P50 – oh to be a student again!