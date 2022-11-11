Grooving in the Ghetto Fri 11 November 2022

A festival in the foothills

Now in its sixth edition, the annual Nyangabgwe Cultural Hill Festival returns to the city of Francistown this month.

Hosted by Tjilenje Tje Ngwao, the event will take place on 26th November at the Nyangabgwe Hill Arts Hub.

According to the founder, Ngwisiwa Ntogwa, the fest serves to promote, preserve and showcase Botswana’s arts, culture and origin as well as cultural exchange among communities.

“It entails cultural songs, traditional fashion and cuisine,” he told GiG.

This year’s star act is none other than Charma Gal. Joining the Mosakaso Queen in the foothills of Francistown’s iconic hill will be: Tjilenje Tje Ngwao, Magakwa In Arts (RSA), Khuduthamaga Cultural Group and Nca’anca’ase Traditional Troupe.

Tickets are on sale at P100 and P200 VIP.

DJ Hot’s on fire

DJ Hot Khalitafa has released a red hot new single ‘Ndakashatah’.

The mellow, yet vibey tune with an Amapiano touch was produced by MJ Future of MJ Studios in Gantsi.

DG Hot, a Francistowner based in Borolong, is currently in Gantsi working on other work commitments.

With his new song, the talented DJ believes the festive season will be set alight.

Ndakashatah, a Kalanga expression, simply means I’m happy and in a party mood. It is an upbeat track for fun lovers, and should be on rotation around night clubs and bars in the country, particularly in the north east.

Rating: 6 out of 10.

Pens down

DJ Guyvos will lead a talented battalion of Disc Jockies at a Saturday night event dubbed ‘The Mother of All Pens Down’ this weekend.

Set for the green grass of Molapo Leisure Gardens, the line-up includes the industrious DJ Missy, Maftown, Bandounce, Jackalas One Time, Tross Layne and Sami.

MC Mayoyo and Seki will be controlling proceedings.

Early bird tickets are P80, standard will set you back P100 while there’s also a double offer at P140.