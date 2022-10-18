GRooving in the Ghetto Fri 14 October 2022

Jazz Mu Turopo

Francistown based international cultural group, Bana Bana Ba Ntogwa will try their hand at something a little different over the festive holidays, hosting a jazz festival dubbed ‘Jazz Mu Turopo’.

The inaugural show is scheduled for 17th December at the Obed Itani Chilume stadium.

According to the group’s Manager, Daniel Diamond, the one-of-a-kind jazz fest will feature a prominent South African artist as well as top local jazz stars.

Follow Grooving in the Ghetto (GiG) every week for more details.

Shining a light on legrand

Lingani Sonny, a Mapoka village native, has released a five-track album titled ‘Botshelo’.

Going by the stage name LeGrand Mokonzi Ya Listo, the music was dropped way back in February but did not receive enough media attention.

Convinced his is a gem of a production, the artist contacted GiG this week for some much needed publicity.

Recorded at Saneboy Raphophi, the LP features Lord Gibs, Mopao Cardinal, Will Fred and Phusha Sama Riddinsele.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This music deserves airplay and would be a perfect Christmas gift for Rhumba fans.

Rating: 7 out of 10

Mteezy’s holy water

Christian rapper, Mteezy is poised to release his next single, ‘Holy Water’, which the crooner is confident will make a splash when it hits the shelves on Saturday 15 October.

Born Bongani Ngwenya in Ramokgwebana, the 30-year-old is a clean and smooth lyricist, despite getting inspiration from gangster rappers like Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dog, known for their explicit, x-rated rhymes.

His latest single was produced by himself and Uniq, and was recorded at SoundFlow Records.

Mteezy tells GiG that the message behind the song is about trusting in God whenever one faces challenges.

“It is a song about God’s grace,” he explains.

Rating: 8 out of 10