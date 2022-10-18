Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

GRooving in the Ghetto Fri 14 October 2022
GRooving in the Ghetto Fri 14 October 2022
Bana Bana Ba Ntogwa

Entertainment

GRooving in the Ghetto Fri 14 October 2022

By

Published

Jazz Mu Turopo

Francistown based international cultural group, Bana Bana Ba Ntogwa will try their hand at something a little different over the festive holidays, hosting a jazz festival dubbed ‘Jazz Mu Turopo’.

The inaugural show is scheduled for 17th December at the Obed Itani Chilume stadium.

According to the group’s Manager, Daniel Diamond, the one-of-a-kind jazz fest will feature a prominent South African artist as well as top local jazz stars.

Follow Grooving in the Ghetto (GiG) every week for more details.

GRooving in the Ghetto Fri 14 October 2022

LeGrand

Shining a light on legrand

Lingani Sonny, a Mapoka village native, has released a five-track album titled ‘Botshelo’.

Going by the stage name LeGrand Mokonzi Ya Listo, the music was dropped way back in February but did not receive enough media attention.

Convinced his is a gem of a production, the artist contacted GiG this week for some much needed publicity.

Recorded at Saneboy Raphophi, the LP features Lord Gibs, Mopao Cardinal, Will Fred and Phusha Sama Riddinsele.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This music deserves airplay and would be a perfect Christmas gift for Rhumba fans.

Rating: 7 out of 10

GRooving in the Ghetto Fri 14 October 2022

Mteezy

Mteezy’s holy water

Christian rapper, Mteezy is poised to release his next single, ‘Holy Water’, which the crooner is confident will make a splash when it hits the shelves on Saturday 15 October.

Born Bongani Ngwenya in Ramokgwebana, the 30-year-old is a clean and smooth lyricist, despite getting inspiration from gangster rappers like Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dog, known for their explicit, x-rated rhymes.

His latest single was produced by himself and Uniq, and was recorded at SoundFlow Records.

Mteezy tells GiG that the message behind the song is about trusting in God whenever one faces challenges.

“It is a song about God’s grace,” he explains.

Rating: 8 out of 10

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.







You May Also Like

Chillin Out Fri 14 October 2022 Chillin Out Fri 14 October 2022

Entertainment

Chillin Out Fri 14 October 2022

Things they say… “When you come to court tomorrow, don’t come wearing your gowns. It is too hot. Besides, it will not take away...

16 hours ago

News

Khama lawyers walk out on CoA judges

WATCH: After two postponements this year, lawyers representing former President, Ian Khama, have walked out of the Court of Appeal, demanding what they call...

4 days ago
Instant relief Instant relief

News

Instant relief

*Former Ngami BDP Chair bailed after appealing month-old rape conviction

17 hours ago

News

‘Stay away from my man!’

Boozy showdown lands friends in hot water What started as a relaxing day drinking at home for two female friends allegedly took a heated...

17 hours ago
The queen of hearts The queen of hearts

Entertainment

The queen of hearts

Although she is no make-up artist, Carol Kgafela has been handed the daunting task of restoring the beautiful game’s battered image. Appointed Head of...

17 hours ago

Politics

Kgosidintsi’s bombshell

Botswana National Front Youth League (BNFYL) President, Resego Kgosidintsi, this week released a loaded statement calling for opposition parties’ leadership to put their egos...

17 hours ago

News

Runny tummy stalls trial

Montshiwa murder trial postponed as witness falls ill Justice Zein Kebonang has once again postponed former Fair Grounds Holdings CEO, Michael Montshiwa’s murder trial...

17 hours ago

News

Shot down!

Career criminal bites the bullet in shootout with cops Gunned down in a fatal shootout with police officers, Mahudiri Ofitlhile’s final moments were passed...

17 hours ago
Advertisement