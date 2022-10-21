Connect with us

GRooving in the Ghetto Fri 21 October 2022
Johnny Mokhali

Entertainment

Johnny M returns

Tswna Pop legend, Johnny Mokhali returns to the second city next month as the headline act at Thapama Pleasure Island’s 80s and 90s Music Festival.

Pleasure Island has become Mokhali’s second home, and the legend never disappoints – well, normally never! On his last appearance earlier this year, Mokhali, who’s known for bringing a live band, played back-track as the promoter was unable to pay for the band.

The great man apologised and promised to bring fire on his return.

That return is in three weeks time.

Patrons are advised to rock their vintage clothing for the 5th November gig.

Tickets are available at the reception, with early bird prices going for P70, whereas it’s P150 for a double.

Those paying on the day will have to fork out P150 for single entry.

Vintage vibes

FME DJ’s will lead a battalion of Disc Jockeys to Thwaza Vintage Garden in Letlhakane this Saturday, for a show dubbed ‘Vintage Vibes, #Oto-Lla-Moo’.

The line-up includes DJ leco, Kutloscope, Godi, Jozi, King and many others.

The Vintage Garden is becoming one of the fastest growing entertainment centres in Zowa, and has hosted some memorable gigs this year.

Tickets are on sale at a standard price of P100, P180 (double) and P350 VIP.

Vee Mampeezy

VEE at Pabloz

Putting his marriage woes aside to concentrate on what he does best, Botswana’s international music star, Vee Mampeezy will rock Pabloz Executive Lounge next Friday.

The ‘Dumalana’ hit-maker, who of late has been in the news for all the wrong reasons following his high-profile split from wife Kagiso, remains one of the nation’s most successful musicians.

Vee will return to once again light up the city that made him, under the tutelage of his music teacher, Editor Mothowabarwa.

Entry fee is P50.

