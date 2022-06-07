Star’s holy rhumba

Francistown based producer and guitarist Star Benjamin has released a new album titled ‘Kgwetho tsa botshelo.’

The Star Records founder who is the go to producer for kwasa-kwasa and rhumba artists has worked with the likes of Maitengwe Hard Boys, Ernie Musica and Afro Rhumba Stars.

In this album, the highly religious artist decided to take his listeners to church with his kwasa-hymns. The ‘Gospel kwasa’ album as he calls it has eight tracks, notable ones being ‘NgwaMbumbi’na wa dikhutsafalo,’ ‘Rara thusa’, ‘Bakang Jehova’, ‘Zwipe and the title track ‘Kgwetho tsa botshelo.’

The music takes you on a spiritual journey, and if you’re a guitar lover, put your dancing shoes on.

Rating: 7 out of 10

LE Grand’s new release

Musician Le Grand Mokonzi Ya Listo (Lingani Sonny) has just dropped his second single in seven months.

The Mapoka native is working on an album ‘Kipe ya yo(Mind your own). The 34-year-old has followed up his first single ‘Bolingo'(love) released in October last year with a new one titled ‘Botshelo’.

The rhumba song was recorded at SaneBoy Records by Saneboy Radiphophi.

“I’d like to thank God for my talent and my sponsorsBamaketse Tlhogo, Kuda Sonny, Bopelo Mokokomane and Honorable Joseph Phillime,”Sonny told GiG.

Rating: 6 out of 10.

Take a bow

Just three days before one of the most audacious attempts at a one man show, there was uncertainty, as rumours of a possible cancellation filtered through.

Where’s the line-up? Are Franco, Vee and Charma Gal coming? These were some of the questions thrown about as night crawlers demanded answers.

But who needs a line-up when you’re ATI.

The multi-talented singer and lyricist brought the OIC Stadium down last Saturday forever etching his name in the hearts of multitudes.

The marketing strategy was outrageous, risky but well calculated and executed. Now take a bow!