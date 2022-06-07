Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Grooving
Grooving
Star Benjamin

Entertainment

Grooving

By

Published

Star’s holy rhumba

Francistown based producer and guitarist Star Benjamin has released a new album titled ‘Kgwetho tsa botshelo.’

The Star Records founder who is the go to producer for kwasa-kwasa and rhumba artists has worked with the likes of Maitengwe Hard Boys, Ernie Musica and Afro Rhumba Stars.

In this album, the highly religious artist decided to take his listeners to church with his kwasa-hymns. The ‘Gospel kwasa’ album as he calls it has eight tracks, notable ones being ‘NgwaMbumbi’na wa dikhutsafalo,’ ‘Rara thusa’, ‘Bakang Jehova’, ‘Zwipe  and the title track ‘Kgwetho tsa botshelo.’

The music takes you on a spiritual journey, and if you’re a guitar lover, put your dancing shoes on.
Rating: 7 out of 10

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

LE Grand’s new release

Musician Le Grand Mokonzi Ya Listo (Lingani Sonny) has just dropped his second single in seven months.

The Mapoka native is working on an album ‘Kipe ya yo(Mind your own). The 34-year-old has followed up his first single ‘Bolingo'(love) released in October last year with a new one titled ‘Botshelo’.

The rhumba song was recorded at SaneBoy Records by Saneboy Radiphophi.

“I’d like to thank God for my talent and my sponsorsBamaketse Tlhogo, Kuda Sonny, Bopelo Mokokomane and Honorable Joseph Phillime,”Sonny told GiG.

Rating: 6 out of 10.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Grooving

Legrand

Take a bow

Just three days before one of the most audacious attempts at a one man show, there was uncertainty, as rumours of a possible cancellation filtered through.

Where’s the line-up? Are Franco, Vee and Charma Gal coming? These were some of the questions thrown about as night crawlers demanded answers.

But who needs a line-up when you’re ATI.

Grooving

ATI

The multi-talented singer and lyricist brought the OIC Stadium down last Saturday forever etching his name in the hearts of multitudes.

The marketing strategy was outrageous, risky but well calculated and executed. Now take a bow!

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

Chillin' out Chillin' out

Entertainment

Chillin’ out

Vivante’s U-turn Something is not adding up at government enclave! Recently the Ministry of Youth, Gender, Sport and Culture’s longest serving Spokesperson , Thobo...

4 days ago
ATI spellbinds Ghetto ATI spellbinds Ghetto

Entertainment

ATI spellbinds Ghetto

All roads led to the city of Francistown for the much-awaited ‘As One’ music concert last weekend and Voice Entertainment joined the multitudes that...

4 days ago
It's ATI day It's ATI day

Entertainment

It’s ATI day

One of the country’s most talented artists, ATI is in the second Capital this weekend for yet another historic one-man show. Dubbed ‘As One...

27/05/2022
Ernie Musica drops single Ernie Musica drops single

Entertainment

Ernie Musica drops single

Gospel/Kwasa artist, Ernie Musica of the ‘Power of Praise’ fame, has just released a new single titled ‘Judgement’. The 27-year-old Gerald Estate-based singer, who...

15/02/2022
Ghetto embrace ATI Ghetto embrace ATI

Entertainment

Ghetto embrace ATI

Star shines on walk through F/town Although his one-man show is still four months away, there was a buzz of anticipation surrounding ATI as...

01/02/2022
ATI's moment ATI's moment

Entertainment

ATI’s moment

Several times in recent years, perhaps a little confused himself or feeling low on inspiration, ATI declared his intention to quit music. Increasingly, it...

01/02/2022

News

Friendly Fire

Botswana Police open special child centre In a bid to move with the times, Botswana Police Service (BPS) have opened a Child Friendly Service...

28/12/2021
Mojela Mojela

Business

Trade Up North to return in April

Four years after making its debut, the ‘Trade Up North Mining, Manufacturing and Construction’ exhibition is scheduled to return in 2022. Just like in...

11/12/2021
Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 The Voice Newspaper Botswana