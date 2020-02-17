Sports
GU push Miscellaneous to the basement
Gaborone United (GU) continued an impressive start to 2020 under the tutelage of Caretaker Coach Pontsho Piro Moloi as they thumped Miscellaneous 2-0 in a BTC Premiership clash over the weekend.
The flawless victory was the third consecutive feat for the youthful coach who took over the reigns at Moyagoleele recently, determined to turn around their league fortunes.
Thatayaone Kgamanyane’s 13th minute solo goal gave ‘The Reds’ an advantage going into the break.
Kekaetswe Mara Moloi’s goal confirmed GU’s victory in the 69th minute, further sinking Miscellaneous into ground zero of the relegation quagmire.
The Serowe side is now languishing at the bottom of the league table with 9 points and is left with 11 games ahead of the season’s final analysis.
Speaking after the game an elated Moloi said although he was
impressed with the victory, he had expected his charges to perform much better.
He said the boys are better than what they displayed on the day.
He however attributed much of the success to positive attitude and support by some of the senior players and peers such as Joel Mogorosi, Mara Moloi and Lesego Galenamotlhale.
“The boys work and understand each other better. They respect me as their coach and use my instructions wisely. It is quite easier for me because I am one of them as some are my former team mates and some have watched me play,” said Moloi
The Coach said he was impressed with the performance of
midfielder Misani Thupa, a close season’s capture from Extension Gunners who
played the last 20 minutes of the game.
He said the player is coming up well, very quick on the ball and that it was unfortunate he did not score.
For his part, ‘Tse Nala’ Coach, Chippa Koolese said he
remained hopeful that they can still survive relegation.
He said the gap between Miscellaneous and other teams they are chasing is slim and that they still have the chance to move away from the red zone.
His plan for the day, Koolese said, had been to deny GU ball possession in the middle of the park as they have good midfielders, but they failed.
Shootout in the south
*Top two clash in First Division South
Saturday is set to be a defining day in the Debswana First Division South as the top two teams clash in Mogoditshane.
The race for promotion to the Premier League took an unexpected twist last weekend when league-leader’s Masitaoka suffered a 1-0 loss at home to relegation-threatened Jwaneng Fighters.
The result, Masitaoka’s first defeat after a run of seven consecutive victories, combined with Mogoditshane Fighters’ emphatic 3-1 destruction of Matebejana means Maja Tlhaga’s lead at the top is down to just two points.
It adds even more weight to a fixture that pits the league’s best defence – Masitaoka have conceded eight goals in 15 outings – against its best attack – Mogoditshane have found the back of the net 21 times.
The last time the two sides met, back in October, Mogoditshane ran out 2-1 winners. Another close contest is expected at the dusty Solomon Dihutso grounds on Saturday.
Speaking to Voice Sport this week, respected local pundit Kagiso Phatsimo admitted that, with seven games still left to play, the title race is too close to call.
Phatsimo was quick to praise the high-flying Molepolole outfit, who only secured their place in the second tier at the start of the season by buying Black Peril’s league status.
“Masitaoka has been the most impressive team in the league thus far. Their coach, Nelson Olebile, is calm and knows exactly what he is doing!” noted Phatsimo, describing Maja Tlhaga’s loss to Jwaneng as ‘an eye-opener’.
Turning his attention to a Mogoditshane side looking to return to the elite league after a seven-year absence, the footie expert said, “I cannot rule out Fighters because they are one of the most experienced team when it comes to First Division Football.”
As for Saturday’s top of the table encounter, Phatsimo expects the league leader’s to claim the points.
“It is entirely upon Masitaoka to bounce back to winning ways but it is not going to be easy against Fighters. It is a tough match to predict but I foresee Masitaoka walking away with this one.”
As for the state of the First Division South, an impressed Phatsimo said, “I think FDS is better organised than the BTC Premiership, where there are constant and unnecessary changes of fixtures. The quality that we see every weekend [in the FDS] encourages fans to come to the matches – the grounds are always packed!”
A big crowd is certainly anticipated for a showdown in the south with potentially epic consequences.
FDS WEEKEND FIXTURES
(All games to be played Saturday)
Jwaneng Fighters v Ncojane Young Stars
Holy Ghost v Mochudi Rovers
Mochudi Centre Chiefs v Matebejana
Broadhurst United v Black Forest
Union Flamengo Santos v Red Sparks
Rough diamonds
Orapa and Galaxy clash again after fractious first-leg
Having come to blows in a bad-tempered first leg two weeks ago, diamond brothers Orapa United and Jwaneng Galaxy go to war again this Saturday.
With a place in the Mascom Top8 final up for grabs, and the tie evenly poised at 1-1, tensions are expected to rise once again.
An absorbing opening encounter descended into chaos midway through the second half when a mass on-field brawl broke out between the two teams.
Although it is not clear what sparked the scrap – with neither manager wanting to talk about it after the game – it appears Galaxy players took exception at ‘an item’ left in the Orapa goal.
The unseemly scuffle overshadowed what had been a high quality affair, which Galaxy briefly led courtesy of a 19th minute strike from Lesenya Malepela.
Orapa hit back five minutes later, Lawrence Ndunga finding the back of the net to send the Ostriches travelling supporters home happy.
They will now look to finish the job at Itekeng Stadium. Having beaten Galaxy 2-0 at the same venue in the league back in December, the boys from Boteti know exactly what it takes to beat their Jwaneng-based siblings.
However, the teams go into Saturday’s clash on the back of mixed results.
Orapa fell to a surprise 2-0 defeat at home to Gaborone United whilst Galaxy thrashed BR Highlanders 4-0 to replace their diamond brothers at the top of the league.
Speaking to Voice Sport, Galaxy’s charismatic captain, Thabo Leinanyane said reaching a third Top8 final is one of their priorities for the season.
“Our aim is to reach the finals and we are not going to allow Orapa to deny us that opportunity. We are going all the way to Itekeng for a win,” declared the no-nonsense right back, whose side are looking to become the first team to defend their title in the lucrative competition’s nine-year history.
Paying homage to his opponents, the 26-year-old added, “Orapa are a very strong side, especially when they are home as their pitch is small. But we are not going to give them space to play as they can be lethal at times.
“In addition, the boys morale is high because we coming into the game on the back of a great win. But we will put that to the back of our minds because we now in a cup competition and we have to win it.”
Leinanyane’s opposite number, centerback Thabang Mosige told Voice Sport confidence amongst the squad was high.
“We are more than ready for Galaxy as we have been hard at work. The mood in camp is also impressive. Furthermore, we are not going to play a defensive approach which we adopted when we went to Jwaneng. We are going to attack them until the final because we want to be in that final as well.”
Quizzed on the side’s shock loss to GU and the impact it might have, Mosige responded immediately, “For now our focus is to win against Galaxy this weekend in cup competition, and GU loss is now in the past. We plan to beat Galaxy and go through to the finals.”
Invading ostriches nest
I still maintain that we have a fantastic squad that can compete with anyone at any given time.
If you don’t believe me then you should ask Orapa United. What the boys did against the log leaders this past Saturday was simply amazing.
I’m proud of the hard work these boys have been putting in. We’re on the right track.
MASCOM TOP 8 POSSIBLE FINALISTS.
As things stands, Township Rollers are the only team carrying a healthy lead into the second leg of the competition this weekend.
A 3-1 win against BDF XI in the first leg has put Popa in the drivers seat.
It is going to be extremely difficult for BDF XI to overturn the deficit. For the mine teams, the tie is delicately poised.
Level at one goal apiece, anything can happen in the second leg. Orapa United’s away goal could be the determining factor in this match, but Jwaneng Galaxy arae aware of that.
This will probably be match of the weekend looking at the quality of players in the two squads. May the best teams win.
THE LADIES TEAMS PURPLE PATCH
It has been a few good months for women football in the country. The ladies are doing well and we should all rally behind them.
This is a foundation from which we can build on, and hopefully finally send our ladies national team to a major cup competition.
The good run is proof enough that the country has a pool of talented women footballers who need to be nurtured and developed into future stars.
MY RETIREMENTMENT PLAN
I’m not going to play football forever. At 35 years, my age is already catching up with me, and I’ll eventually have to hang up my boots.
However I’m the one who’ll decide when I feel the time is right, and when that time comes I’ll relocate to my farm and take care of my livestock.
