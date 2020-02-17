GU push Miscellaneous to the basement

Gaborone United (GU) continued an impressive start to 2020 under the tutelage of Caretaker Coach Pontsho Piro Moloi as they thumped Miscellaneous 2-0 in a BTC Premiership clash over the weekend.



The flawless victory was the third consecutive feat for the youthful coach who took over the reigns at Moyagoleele recently, determined to turn around their league fortunes.



Thatayaone Kgamanyane’s 13th minute solo goal gave ‘The Reds’ an advantage going into the break.



Kekaetswe Mara Moloi’s goal confirmed GU’s victory in the 69th minute, further sinking Miscellaneous into ground zero of the relegation quagmire.



The Serowe side is now languishing at the bottom of the league table with 9 points and is left with 11 games ahead of the season’s final analysis.

Speaking after the game an elated Moloi said although he was impressed with the victory, he had expected his charges to perform much better.



He said the boys are better than what they displayed on the day.



He however attributed much of the success to positive attitude and support by some of the senior players and peers such as Joel Mogorosi, Mara Moloi and Lesego Galenamotlhale.

“The boys work and understand each other better. They respect me as their coach and use my instructions wisely. It is quite easier for me because I am one of them as some are my former team mates and some have watched me play,” said Moloi

The Coach said he was impressed with the performance of midfielder Misani Thupa, a close season’s capture from Extension Gunners who played the last 20 minutes of the game.



He said the player is coming up well, very quick on the ball and that it was unfortunate he did not score.

For his part, ‘Tse Nala’ Coach, Chippa Koolese said he remained hopeful that they can still survive relegation.



He said the gap between Miscellaneous and other teams they are chasing is slim and that they still have the chance to move away from the red zone.



His plan for the day, Koolese said, had been to deny GU ball possession in the middle of the park as they have good midfielders, but they failed.