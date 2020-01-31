Sports
GU to invade Ostriches’ nest
*Suspended Makwengwe awaits verdict on his future
Gaborone United are plotting a potentially dangerous heist on the diamond sponsored Orapa United this Saturday afternoon at Itekeng Stadium.
The deadly mission on the Ostriches dump nest will be led by GU’s stand in coach Pontsho ‘Piro’ Moloi, who found himself at the helm of one of the country’s biggest clubs following the controversial suspension of Phillimon Makwengwe a fortnight ago.
Up for grabs are the three valuable points which could see the Reds moving one place up from sixth to fifth.
However, against the current log leaders, the southerners will have their work cut out for them. It will take a tactically astute coach to pinch an ‘egg’ from the jealously guarded Ostriches’ nest.
Moloi will lead his charges into a fortified Itekeng Stadium at 1530hrs, against a side that has conceded just three goals in their last 13 league matches, and have won seven of their last eight outings.
The marauding Ostriches have the best defensive record in the league, conceding only 10 goals in 17 matches played, compared to GU’s 16. They kept a clean sheet – one of 11 so far this season – when the two clubs met at the National Stadium back in November in a close encounter which Orapa eventually clinched 1-0.
Mogomotsi ‘Teenage’ Mpote’s troops don’t just boast of a steely wall, they’ve been lethal at the other end of the pitch too. Only Defending Champions, Township Rollers who have rattled the net 38 times beats the diamond mining town club’s goal haul of 31.
Moloi, however, was as defiant as ever in an interview with Voice Sport on Wednesday afternoon. The former Zebras star looked unfazed by the challenge in front of him.
“We’re going to Orapa to compete, not to donate points,” was Piro’s blunt response.
“Even though Orapa United are at the summit of the log, we still believe we can get the maximum points because the boys have been hard at work,” he said, adding they are optimistic of finishing the league in a respectable position.
“We need to keep the momentum and collect crucial points in matches like this one and end this season on a high note,” said Moloi.
His opposing number chose to be subtle in his responses. Mpote, whose side played to a one-all draw against Jwaneng Galaxy in the Mascom Top 8 semi-final first leg on Sunday, said he was wary of the danger posed by GU.
“They’re a good side with experienced players who can punish us,” he said.
The former Zebras mentor told Voice Sports that when the season started in August, their ambition was to win the league and everything on offer.
“We’re focused and are ready to fight for maximum points,” declared Mpote.
The tactician said they’ll be counting on the ever cheerful orange sea of supporters to help them overcome an unpredictable Gaborone outfit.
“In football, the 12th player which is the supporters is very crucial, they can win you matches,” added Mpote.
Meanwhile, suspended coach Makwengwe told Voice Sport that he does not expect to to be reinstated as the GU coach.
“I’m still on a fasting period and won’t say much about the situation I’m in. At the moment I don’t know what will happen to me, but I don’t think they’ll reinstate me as Head Coach,” said Makwengwe.
Voice Sport also reached out to the club Manager Thapelo Mothusi who confirmed that the embattled coach remains suspended until the verdict is delivered sometime this week.
Masitaoka FC dreaming big
Table-topping Molepolole outfit eye history
An unlikely story is brewing in the Debswana First Division South.
With nine games left in the season, Masitaoka FC find themselves top of the league and on the verge of history.
Searching for a first-ever promotion to the Premier League, the Molepolole-based minnows continued their fine form at the weekend with a 3-0 thrashing of Mochudi Rovers.
That result, combined with Mogoditshane Fighter’s shock 2-1 loss to Red Sparks, was enough for ‘Maja Tlhaga’ to open up a two-point gap at the summit.
In a league where goals have been notoriously hard to come by – with 18 in 13 matches Fighters are the division’s top scorers – much of Masitaoka’s success is down to their miserly defence.
Having conceded just seven goals so far this season, Nelson Olebile’s troops boast the league’s best defensive record.
This week they travel to Mmopane to face fifth-placed Holy Ghost, who are led by seasoned gaffer and former national team coach, Major David Bright.
The church-backed side appeared to be mounting a title bid of their own at the start of the season but have since faded away. Now ten points adrift of Masitaoka, unless Bright can work a miracle, they look set for another season in the second tier.
Giving his views on the state of the league, local pundit Monty Gagomokwa was full of praise for the leaders but stressed there was still much to play for.
“I still think the league is open, anything can happen but Masitaoka have been impressive without a doubt. They managed to snatch a few talented players in the market whom I believe are bound to carry the team forward.”
Gagomokwa predicts the league is set for a four-horse race, stressing that both Union Flamengo Santos and Mochudi Centre Chiefs could still push for promotion.
Currently seven points behind Masitaoka, Gagomokwa feels both Santos and Chiefs have the firepower to bridge the gap.
“Santos plays with a pool of youngsters who have energy to run at their opponents. However, experience will be needed at some point if they are to go through!”
Turning his attention to Chiefs, the pundit said the four-time BPL champions could still pull-off an automatic return to the elite league.
“I believe they can still salvage something out of this competitive First Division league season as they are now being guided by Elias Chimemba who I believe is capable of defying the odds.”
However, he highlighted the loss of influential captain Jomo Moatlhaping, who signed for Police XI this month, as a ‘terrible setback’ for Magosi.
“He was the one who led those boys. His departure is going to affect them greatly!”
Similarly, he warned that Fighters’ decision to part ways with coach Otlaadisa Mohambi could backfire.
“I have watched Mogoditshane Fighters for the past four seasons. They are a team that start the campaign well and lose form along the way. Now they have brought in a new coach Thaloba Nthaga who has an impressive record of promoting teams. However, the question remains as to whether it was a good move because Mohambi had a fantastic first round of the season.”
WEEKEND FIXTURES
(All kick-off times 1600hrs, Saturday 1 January)
Holy Ghost v Masitaoka FC
Mochudi Centre Chiefs v Red Sparks
Mochudi Rovers v Ncojane Young Stars
Jwaneng Fighters v Matebejana FC
FC Santos v Broadhurst United
Mogoditshane Fighters v Black Forest
Mass brawl overshadows Galaxy/Orapa thriller
*Semi-final finely poised after 1-1 first-leg draw
There was little love on show between mining brothers Jwaneng Galaxy and Orapa United during their Mascom Top8 semi-final first-leg on Sunday, with players involved in a mass on-field brawl midway through the second half.
The unseemly scuffle overshadowed what was a high-quality affair and ultimately ended finely poised at 1-1.
Although it was not clear what sparked the scrap – with neither manager wanting to talk about it after the game – it appears Galaxy players took exception to ‘an item’ left in the Orapa goal.
To add to the confusion, the referee appeared to show Galaxy striker Tebogo Sembowa a red card for his part in the melee only to seemingly change his mind and reverse his decision.
As for the action, Jwaneng broke the deadlock in the 19th minute thanks to a thunderous strike from Lesenya Malepela. The shot took a deflection on the way, wrong footing Lesenya Malepela in the Orapa goal and sending the home supporters wild.
However, the lead lasted just five minutes with the Ostriches forcing an equalizer through Lawrence Ndunga.
That brought an early end to the scoring, with both teams creating, but unable to convert, numerous chances in a frenetic second-half.
It mans that the defending champions will have to get a result in Orapa if they are to become the first side to retain the Mascom Top8 title in the tournament’s nine-year history.
Speaking to Voice Sport after the game, Galaxy gaffer Miguel Da Costa admitted there was little to choose between the two sides.
“The two teams have quality and they play good football hence you could not know who was going to win. We made a few mistakes and we were little bit better than Orapa United, we were just unlucky to come up with a draw,” was the Portuguese tactician’s assessment of the match.
For his part, Orapa United coach Mogomotsi Mpote said he was extremely happy to leave Jwaneng with a 1-1 draw.
“It was difficult to play Galaxy because they are a good side but our plan went very well. We wanted a goal to take home and it happened. Now we are going to attack Galaxy at home and see what happens,” revealed Mpote confidently.
The return leg is set for Saturday 8 February.
Ntimbale challenge returns
After a three-year hiatus, Ntimbale Challenge is back again in Masingwaneng on 28th and 29th February.
The exciting annual event staged at Ntimbale Dam covers the villages of Masingwaneng, Mambo, Gulubane, Botalaote, Sechele, Makaleng, Matenge and Toteng in the North East District.
According to the event’s founder, Oteng Mokowe, the Ntimbale Challenge was conceptualised in 2013, but they had to wait until 2016 to stage the first event.
“I had to delay the event because most people thought I was using it to campaign for the 2014 General elections,” explained Mokowe.
In 2016 however, the long anticipated event kicked off in style with over 20 riders competing, and cultural nights held on Friday and Saturday.
“After the event, royals from the involved villages approached me with the idea of using the event to raise money for the Village Trust Fund. I gave them a go ahead to host the event the following year, and all the money made was handed over to the village leadership,” Mokowe told Voice Sport.
He said together with three others, they had to pop out P20 000 each to sponsor the event.
However to his disappointment, the Ntimbale challenge did not take place in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
“This meant we had to come back as the originators of the event and revive it. I can assure you, this year it’s going to be big,” said an excited Mokowe.
He further told Voice Sport that they started the event to promote tourism and to boost the economy of the north east by using the facilities available in the area.
“We’ve increased activities and have included camel rides, hiking and canoe racing. We are also trying to get skydivers – our challenge is that the country has only two dive masters who will be engaged on the said dates,” said Mokowe adding that they’re however still hopefully of getting the divers at least for the official opening day on Friday.
According to Mokowe, bikers will do two 50km laps on a treacherous track starting from Ntimbale dam, going past Vukwi, Gulubane, Matenge and back to the starting point popularly known as The Ark.
The official opening, expected to be performed by President Mokgweetsi Masisi, will be on Friday 28th in Masingwaneng, followed by a cultural night featuring Dikakapa, Dipela Tsa Ga Kobokwe, City Polka, Matambanadzo Cultural Group, Kenny Mackenzie, while negotiations are still ongoing to bring on board Tjilenje Tje Ngwao.
There’ll be another cultural night on Saturday and a music festival at If Not Why Not Club in Makaleng featuring the likes of La Timmy and DJ Gouveia.
“We’ve also invited revered Muvhango actor Macdonald Tshifhiwa Ndou populalrly known as ‘KK’ who’ll hold motivational sessions with Francistown based actors and drama groups from schools in the area,” revealed Mokowe.
This event will be carried out in liaison with Botswana Tourism Organisation and Water Utilities Corporation.
