GUC reaches out

In an effort to reach out to prospective students, Gaborone University College of Law (GUC) held a career guidance open day this Wednesday.

The one-day event, which took place at Gaborone’s Railpark Mall, included the institution’s six faculties as well as partners, Nashua and Gaborone Institute of Professional Studies.

The idea was to give potential students the opportunity to learn more about GUC’s programmes, in the hope it will help them make educated, better-informed career choices.

The opening ceremony’s keynote speaker, Phuthego Modise, who is also Chairperson of Education and Health Committee at Gaborone City Council, applauded the college for creating such an interactive platform.

“There is no doubt that the school is built on a strong foundation and it is out to be a fully-fledged university. This event provides a networking chance between students, school and possible future employers – the significance of this cannot be overlooked! This is wonderful because it exposes students to both academic programmes and the world of workplace since employers from some multi disciplines are here,” noted Modise.

For her part, GUC Director, Dr Jisha Binse, explained the primary aim is to establish a future for their students.

“This is the first guidance and counselling fair. Therefore, we have committed to giving out information about the six departments of our institution, such that our prospective students can choose their career paths. It’s important that careful thoughts are made during the process of choosing careers. That’s why we saw it fit to have this day because we have earmarked it for potential new students,” Binse reiterated.

The fair will head to Francistown on Friday, where northern-based students will be accorded the same opportunity.

GUC specialises in courses in law, engineering, health, business & commerce, education and graduate studies.

Currently, the institution has six campuses across the country with five being situated in Gaborone and one in Francistown.