Guma Moyo files for divorce

It is hot in the marital kitchen for veteran political figure Guma Moyo who has filed for divorce from the wife of his youth.

Guma Moyo who was married in community of property with his wife, Peggy Fubisane Moyo have decided to end their 32- year old marriage.

The Voice can exclusively reveal that whilst it was Moyo who filed for divorce at the Lobatse high Court on April 6, 2022, the deciosn to end their marriage was amicable and Peggy, a senior auditor at the Ministry Of Finance did not contest the divorce.

Guma and Peggy married back in March 1991 when Guma was 29 years of age and Peggy was 25 years old. The pair have adults children.

According to court papers exclusively seen by The Voice newspaper, the two have been living separate lives the past 12 years and so it did not come as a surprise that their divorce was uncontested.

Division of assets fom the joint estate has been set for the 19 of June. Meanwhile a decree nisi ( a date on which the marriage will end) was granted last week by the high Court.

Reached for comment Guma confirmed the dirvoce directing The Voice reporter to stick to court paper documents.