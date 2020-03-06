Entertainment
Hamptons Jazz Festival, The Return
The Hamptons, a popular albeit controversial jazz show is making a comeback after a year hiatus.
Slated for March 28th, the event will be hosted at a new home at the Tlokweng Royal Aria stadium.
Whilst the last attraction was marred by controversy with organisers slammed for failure to pay artists and service providers, organisers have reassured revellers that they won’t be any mishaps this time around.
Speaking a press briefing held last week in Gaborone , the face behind the show Debbie Smith admitted that handling an event of that magnitude with little support and sponsors can be difficult but stressed they remain optimistic.
This year’s lineup includes non other than Zimbabwe’s legendary, Jah Prayzar, Femi Koya, Nathi, Jimmy Dludlu, Mzwake Mbuli, Don Laka whilst locally the show will feature Sereetsi and The Natives ,Charma Gal, Sethunya Maele, Amantle Brown and Lister Boleseng.
Smith however is all for local artists. “I know the interest sometimes is generally around international acts but this time around we want to make sure our local artist also receive the same attention.”
Explaining why the show has included artists who do not fall under the category of the Jazz genre, Smith explained “It is done everywhere in the world. Rest assured the event is a jazz event but one always needs those artists that will hype up the tempo of the night, get people dancing for a little bit.”
“Government has done a massive job taking a lot of traditional artists to the UK, we now want to look for others to take abroad hence why the inclusion of more local artists to see if they can be able to handle a bigger stage.”
Commenting on the issue of overcrowding and long queues Smith says they have found a solution.
“The new spot has different entry points and we will make sure we deal with all the logistics to avoid people crowding at entry points. We are also introducing a cashless event such that people do not crowd with cooler boxes at the entrance causing long queues. Artists will also have a different entry so that there is no excuse of anyone not performing since most of them will arrive in the country a day before the event.”
The 6th edition of The Hamptons will set you back P 799 for double ticket.
Got you by the B***$
The above pictured man must be luckiest guy alive.
While many men can only fantasize about Limpopo songbird Makhadzi, he can boast about ramming his lean waist into her exposed backside during a sensual dance move that rose temperatures at the Mahalapye Home Coming Concert last Saturday.
The man who was called upstage by Makhadzi was ordered to perform all sorts of dance moves, gyrating and ramming into the singer from behind as she bent over.
The icing on the cake was when Makhadzi placed her hand on the reveler’s crotch area and the lucky man bit his tongue with pleasure. Pictures don’t lie.
Local Transman Wedding hurts many
One of the founders of Rainbow Identity Association -you know the organisation that defends rights of transgender and intersex persons in Botswana- Skipper has recently tied the knot with his Lesotho transgender sweetheart.
Part of the ceremony took place recently in Gaborone . However a little birdie has told Shaya how the rainbow association members are disgruntled because you did not invite them Skipper!
Shaya happened to pass by the ceremony and saw a few of your friends.
You see I told you Skipper that even if you dont invite Shaya, Shaya will always find a way to ge in.
Welcome to the big man’s club.
Where do you belong Brigadier?
Brigadier Kgokgothwane has been one busy man trying to please all his masters.
The Alliance Progressive cadre has been spotted around the BPF patron, former President Ian Khama’s entourage as SKI does his charity work.
This does not end there.
Kgokgothwane has a duty to be with his party President, Ndaba Gaolathe, but information reaching Shaya has indicated that, he is seen more in President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s camp although he does not seem to be taken seriously there.
None of the three leaders, Shaya has been reliably informed have the guts to chase him away.
The plan is to let him hang around and sideline him during serious meetings.
Shaya wonders what game is the Brigadier playing?