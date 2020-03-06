Hamptons Jazz Festival, The Return

The Hamptons, a popular albeit controversial jazz show is making a comeback after a year hiatus.

Slated for March 28th, the event will be hosted at a new home at the Tlokweng Royal Aria stadium.

Whilst the last attraction was marred by controversy with organisers slammed for failure to pay artists and service providers, organisers have reassured revellers that they won’t be any mishaps this time around.

Speaking a press briefing held last week in Gaborone , the face behind the show Debbie Smith admitted that handling an event of that magnitude with little support and sponsors can be difficult but stressed they remain optimistic.

This year’s lineup includes non other than Zimbabwe’s legendary, Jah Prayzar, Femi Koya, Nathi, Jimmy Dludlu, Mzwake Mbuli, Don Laka whilst locally the show will feature Sereetsi and The Natives ,Charma Gal, Sethunya Maele, Amantle Brown and Lister Boleseng.

Smith however is all for local artists. “I know the interest sometimes is generally around international acts but this time around we want to make sure our local artist also receive the same attention.”

Explaining why the show has included artists who do not fall under the category of the Jazz genre, Smith explained “It is done everywhere in the world. Rest assured the event is a jazz event but one always needs those artists that will hype up the tempo of the night, get people dancing for a little bit.”

“Government has done a massive job taking a lot of traditional artists to the UK, we now want to look for others to take abroad hence why the inclusion of more local artists to see if they can be able to handle a bigger stage.”

Commenting on the issue of overcrowding and long queues Smith says they have found a solution.

“The new spot has different entry points and we will make sure we deal with all the logistics to avoid people crowding at entry points. We are also introducing a cashless event such that people do not crowd with cooler boxes at the entrance causing long queues. Artists will also have a different entry so that there is no excuse of anyone not performing since most of them will arrive in the country a day before the event.”

The 6th edition of The Hamptons will set you back P 799 for double ticket.