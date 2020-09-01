Top South African artist have expressed interest in working with local powerhouse, Han C.

The 26-year-old has had an illustrious career since his break out in 2017, with his hit song ‘Sedi laka.’

This week Han C’s management told Voice Entertainment that the entertainer–born Hanceford Magapatona is working on his maiden album, which was set to be released in October but got delayed because of the COVID-19 lockdown disruptions.

His last offering came early January with his chart-topping offering “Padi Padi.”

Han C’s songs have in the past maintained the top spots in the country’s music charts and he became one of the most booked local artists.

His debut album dubbed “on my own” which is a 13- track star album secured his spot amongst the best in the country.

The Mahalpye native has over the years worked with many big stars, making him one of the most adored young artists.

About the second album, his management hoped the second coming of Han C would be released sometime before the year ends.

“The plan was to release the second album this year but because of the COVID-19 break, we had to push the project back a bit. The initial plan was to have the album out in October,” confirmed his manager BoogieSid in a telephonic interview this week.

PROUD: DJ BoogieSid

During the break, however, the singer-songwriter has been working and compiling fresh ideas. Indeed he couldn’t stay away forever admitted his management. “The last time he released any music was in January. As an artist we cannot afford to be away for that long and so whilst we wait to decide on the new release date he will be releasing singles as the build-up to the album,” BoogieSid further stated.

However, Han C die-hard fans will not have to wait any longer for fresh music from the pint-sized performer. Voice Entertainment can reveal that by September Han C would have released the first teaser single from the upcoming project.

It remains to be seen if the performer’s second album will live up to the hype created by his debut album.