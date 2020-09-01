Entertainment
HAN C prepares for second album
Top South African artist have expressed interest in working with local powerhouse, Han C.
The 26-year-old has had an illustrious career since his break out in 2017, with his hit song ‘Sedi laka.’
This week Han C’s management told Voice Entertainment that the entertainer–born Hanceford Magapatona is working on his maiden album, which was set to be released in October but got delayed because of the COVID-19 lockdown disruptions.
His last offering came early January with his chart-topping offering “Padi Padi.”
Han C’s songs have in the past maintained the top spots in the country’s music charts and he became one of the most booked local artists.
His debut album dubbed “on my own” which is a 13- track star album secured his spot amongst the best in the country.
The Mahalpye native has over the years worked with many big stars, making him one of the most adored young artists.
About the second album, his management hoped the second coming of Han C would be released sometime before the year ends.
“The plan was to release the second album this year but because of the COVID-19 break, we had to push the project back a bit. The initial plan was to have the album out in October,” confirmed his manager BoogieSid in a telephonic interview this week.
During the break, however, the singer-songwriter has been working and compiling fresh ideas. Indeed he couldn’t stay away forever admitted his management. “The last time he released any music was in January. As an artist we cannot afford to be away for that long and so whilst we wait to decide on the new release date he will be releasing singles as the build-up to the album,” BoogieSid further stated.
However, Han C die-hard fans will not have to wait any longer for fresh music from the pint-sized performer. Voice Entertainment can reveal that by September Han C would have released the first teaser single from the upcoming project.
It remains to be seen if the performer’s second album will live up to the hype created by his debut album.
My Top 5 local tunes – Steven Bogatsu
HAN C prepares for second album
Boys 2 men headed for Gaborone?
Is Salbany on his way out from the DCEC?
A Footy affair
COVID-19 must fall!
Tornado preaches peace
DJ Swagg’s flashback
VEVEVEH makes a come back
Karim raises COVID-19 awareness through music
Slow Wizzy pays tribute to late aunt
Elephant researcher found dead in the bush
Celeb edition with Carter BR
Reacxion faces jail time
Passion for people
BHC launch 107 houses in Palapye
Luxury on a budget
Private sector calls for unbundling of BPC
Jwaneng registers 50 Covid-19 cases
Quacking up a storm
Khama calls for fresh elections
Caught in the pastor’s bedroom
Botswana finally follows the right channels – SA
Police mum on costs of escorting trucks
Drama as cheating wife escapes through back window
Researchers say hunting can reduce human-wildlife conflict
Any amount of declared money can cross the border- Matsheka
Sefalana commits to motivate and retain staff amid Covid-19
Fake diplomat jailed
Exhibits burn down in police courtyard
Duo arrested for buying beer in SA
BW Online book app launched
Taxi man remanded for attempted murder over sex
Judge issues warning to Commissioner of Prisons
Step-grandfather, son arrested for raping girl, 10
Moswaane still undecided
Thieves capitalise on Covid-19 quarantines
Jwaneng registers 50 Covid-19 cases
Elephant researcher found dead in the bush
Month of prayer launched
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Botswana finally follows the right channels – SA
-
News6 days ago
Police mum on costs of escorting trucks
-
News13 hours ago
Drama as cheating wife escapes through back window
-
News6 days ago
Researchers say hunting can reduce human-wildlife conflict
-
News4 days ago
Any amount of declared money can cross the border- Matsheka
-
Business5 days ago
Sefalana commits to motivate and retain staff amid Covid-19
-
News3 days ago
Fake diplomat jailed
-
News4 days ago
Exhibits burn down in police courtyard