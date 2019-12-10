Uncategorized
‘He couldn’t care less!’
Hikuama furious at Autlwetse over Bayei recognition matter
Assistant Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Kgotla Autlwetse says government has no plans to provide a kgotla for the Bayei tribe nor pay their paramount chief a salary.
Autlwetse was responding to a parliamentary question by Ngami legislator, Caterpillar Hikuama, who has since expressed disappointment at the Ministry’s stance.
Hikuama feels the response demonstrates how ‘rude and reckless’ the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) can be.
In a brief interview, the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) man told Okavango Voice that Autlwetse’s response suggests he could not care less about the rights and concerns of the Bayei people.
In Parliament, Hikuama had wanted to know the progress made by government in completing the recognition process and when the Bayei paramount chief will receive an office and a salary like the rest of his counterparts in the country.
The debate unfolded as follows:
AUTLWETSE: Mr Speaker, the recognition of Bayei people has been done in accordance with the provisions of Section 3 of Bogosi Act of 2008, as they met the criteria outlined thereunder.
The terms and conditions of the recognition of their Kgosi are very specific that, such recognition shall not prejudice the status and operations of the existing tribal administrative structures and hierarchy put in place for effective and efficient delivery of tribal administration services in Botswana.
Further, the recognition does not in any way cause prejudice to any other existing tribal community rights, and or privileges. Gumare Village already has a Kgotla office, therefore, there are no plans to provide yet another Kgotla office.
As stated above Mr Speaker, the recognition should not prejudice the status and operations of the existing administration.
There will be no official payment effected as the recognition does not in any way confer rights and privileges that are not otherwise granted and or conferred by any existing law.
HIKUAMA: What was the rationale and purpose for the recognition?
AUTLWETSE: In the body of my answer, I clearly indicated that, Section 3 of Bogosi Act of 2008, which is in the public domain, is the one that actually guided in coming up with this, as well as the judgment of the High Court in this particular case.
HIKUAMA: Then one would be justified to refer to the recognition as fake.
SPEAKER: Are you agreeing now or you are asking the supplementary? What is your supplementary?
HIKUAMA: I am saying, would it be correct for one to say, the recognition was fake in relation to Section 3 of the Bogosi Act?
AUTLWETSE: Mr Speaker, it is very unfortunate because I cannot deal with perceptions or personal opinions.
KENNY KAPINGA (OKAVANGO MP): Honourable Minister, in the absence of any judicial and administrative powers, what does the recognition of the Bayei Chief mean to you?
MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT: …(Murmurs)…
SPEAKER: Ke mang yo o sa utlwang? (Did anyone not get what he said?)
AUTLWETSE: Mr Speaker, that is what Bayei actually wanted, they wanted recognition and they have been recognised as a tribe in Botswana.
If they are not satisfied with that recognition, it is entirely upon them to take it further. I cannot tell them what to do.
HONOURABLE MEMBERS: …(Murmurs)…
Uncategorized
Maun plane crash was a mock exercise- Police
Officer Commanding for Maun policing area, Peter Gochela, has allayed fears over a plane crash that caused panic at Maun International Airport yesterday saying it was a staged simulation exercise.
Scores of curious and terrified members of the public responded to a loud crash that was followed by blaring sirens and flashing lights, but were barred by security personnel from accessing the Maun International Airport.
“I saw some smoke earlier and I thought they were just burning tyres. I later realised that the situation was more serious when I saw people rushing to the scene and I decided to follow them,” said a Maun resident, Goleba Mambo, who also mistook the exercise for a serious accident.
Scenes of blood- which turned out to be fake, and dead occupants- that turned out to be dummies, formed part of the staged mock exercise comprising of aviation personnel, firefighters, emergency services, paramedics and the police, all coordinating and practicing how to respond to an incident at the airport.
The simulation exercise that temporarily brought business to a standstill is said to have been created and organised by Civil Aviation Authority of Botswana (CAAB) to check public response and alertness.
“It was an exercise and it had to look real. That is why all stakeholders had to take part,” Gochela explained.
Uncategorized
Police question students over Nata Snr School inferno
Nata Police are in the process of questioning 67 boys who were accommodated in the second floor of Nata Senior School dormitory which partially burnt down on Sunday afternoon.
The hostel which housed 286 boys burnt down during lunch hour when most of the learners were away.
In an interview with The Voice, Nata Police Station Commander Superintendent Vincent Pitseetsile said it is still too early to know what could have started the fire.
“We have to interview all the 67 boys to find out who remained behind during the day, if indeed anybody remained behind. We have to know exactly what those who remained behind were doing, and then we’ll take it from there,” he said and added: “It’s a long process and will take time,” Pitseetsile said.
Meanwhile, Ministry of Basic Education (MOBE) has stated that all the 286 boys from the school are safe and have found alternative accommodation within the school premises.
In a statement released yesterday (Monday) MOBE revealed that 67 boys who were accommodated in the second floor where the fire started lost most of their belongings.
“We are working with Social and Community Development Office to provide clothing and other basic amenities to the boys so that teaching and learning is less affected,” reads part of the statement from MOBE.
Uncategorized
Cry baby
Something is not right with the former Zebras National Team Coach, Peter Butler.
The guy is so obsessed with the national team that he takes a jab at it every time the team loses.
After the Monday game against Algeria, he took to twitter again to bash Zebras, much to Shaya’s chagrin.
If Butler still wants to coach the national team, he must wait for the right time and apply like everybody else instead of throwing childish antics.
Get a life coach!
‘He couldn’t care less!’
Mokubilo man accused of rape
Letlhakane police swoop on suspected drug dealers
Thokolosi debt haunts woman
Maun water woes to end….. In 2022!
Isaac Kgosi’s charges not that serious
Flushed with success
What’s in a royal name?
Porn in prison
End of honeymoon for adulterers
Double tragedy on bloody Sunday
Maybe we need another coup!
Tshekedi vs Rakgare
Queen of reinvention
Kebonang brothers’ case to be heard in February
Government to review marijuana laws
Fashion insight: How to ace a fashion themed party this December
Comedy trio star in SA
Early Recovery in an uninformed and fearful society
Celeb edition with Boago Farinah Montsiemang
Mugabe left US$10million, several cars, houses
Early Recovery in an uninformed and fearful society
Fashion insight: How to ace a fashion themed party this December
Comedy trio star in SA
Tatisiding music fest
Umaga ties the knot
Berry’s bun in the oven
Budding romance
Celeb edition with Boago Farinah Montsiemang
Marked for death
Red wine & strawberry lips
Goledzwa music festival
Government to review marijuana laws
Francistown arts meeting a success
ODLM holds long service awards
For the love of the land
BAMB to the rescue
Vee to help fill up Royal Bafokeng
Beauty is my business
Delivering good news
Nata/Gweta
(SONA) Climate change
Trade union leaders explain the fall out between BOFEPUSU and UDC
NPF case postponed
Botlogile Tshireletso – Political Journey
Danielle swagger’s video is out
The Voice Newspaper Headlines
The Voice on Politics (Episode 5)
12th Parliament Preview (Part 1)
AP investigates UDC in Gabane/Mmankgodi alleged rigging
Botswana is the ancestral home of all humans
The Voice on Politics (Episode 4)
The Voice on Politics (Episode 3)
The Voice on Politics (Episode 2)
Kwaito Stars reunited
The Voice on Politics (Episode 1)
Joy with Kenewendo
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Woman marries a corpse
-
News1 week ago
Pastor Brown’s divorce dilemma
-
News1 week ago
White man’s court appearance causes a stir
-
News6 days ago
Mugabe left US$10million, several cars, houses
-
Entertainment4 days ago
Early Recovery in an uninformed and fearful society
-
Fashion4 days ago
Fashion insight: How to ace a fashion themed party this December
-
Entertainment4 days ago
Comedy trio star in SA
-
Entertainment4 days ago
Tatisiding music fest