Connect with us

News

Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman

NEWS UPDATE

Kgosi Moitshepi Molwelwa of Gumare explains why he threw out a 'traditional healing' case.

Posted by The Voice Newspaper Botswana on Monday, July 6, 2020

Kgosi Moitshepi Molwelwa of Gumare explains why he threw out a ‘traditional healing’ case.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored ads

absa.co.bw
Advertisement
Advertisement


Trending