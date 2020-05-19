Heartbreak or hoax?

Connect with us
Published

12 hours ago

on

BFA shocked to learn of U/17’s world cup exit

This Wednesday, Botswana Football Association was (BFA) shocked to learn the country have seemingly been excluded from the final round of U/17 Women World Cup Qualifiers.

Trailing 1-0 after the first round first leg against Morocco, the girls had been due to fly to North Africa for the return match on 14 March.

However, on the eve of their flight, BFA called off the trip

following instruction from the Ministry of Youth Empowerment Sport and Culture Development.

OUT? Zebras U/17 ladies team

With Covid-19 bringing the world to a standstill, Botswana government cancelled all planned external travel of national teams and the hosting of any international teams until further notice.

Speaking to Voice Sport on Wednesday, BFA CEO Mfolo Mfolo said they were shocked to discover the fixture list on sports website JWsports1 had pitted Morocco against South Africa in the final qualifying round.

According to the site, ‘Morocco advanced after Botswana withdraw due to the Coronavirus scare’.

Mfolo claimed that back in March, BFA wrote to CAF informing them of the government ban on international travel. He said the response they got asked if they were withdrawing from the tournament.

“We responded asking for postponement of the fixture. We were waiting for them to give us new dates of the fixture and are surprised by the new development. I still don’t believe this is genuine because they haven’t communicated with us about the decision to withdraw us from the tournament,” said Mfolo.

“We are very disappointed. The situation was beyond our control and it was a sensitive issue because we are talking of minors who are the government and parents’ responsibility. We could not risk their lives,” insisted Mfolo, adding that on the day the team were due to travel, Morocco registered its first confirmed Covid-19 case.

The CEO said they will send a letter to CAF this Thursday (14 May) to inquire about the new fixtures.

Having beaten Zimbabwe 7-0 on aggregate in the preliminary round, the U/17 team were full of confidence ahead of their rematch with Morocco.

It seems their dreams of playing in next year’s World Cup have been taken away from them through no fault of their own.

News

Published

12 hours ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

The Somali Football Federation (SFF) has announced the death of key official, Abdiwali Olad Kanyare, who was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the town of Afgoye, 30-kilometres south of the capital Mogadishu on Thursday evening (7 May 2020).

Kanyare, 39, a former goalie, Instructor and goalkeeping coach for the Somali national youth team, was shot inside a mosque while performing Taraweeh prayers (special prayers held during Ramadan).

“On behalf of Somali football family, I send our heartfelt condolence to his family and friends in football. It is really very sad that we have missed a visionary young coach and instructor, a man who had a great ambition for his football career,” SFF president, Abdiqani Said Arab said.

He featured for a couple of domestic clubs including Bariga Dhexe FC, Horseed Sports Club and Mogadishu City Sports Club, previously known as Banadir Sports Club.

Kanyare represented Somalia in many international competitions from 2000’s until hanging his gloves in 2015.

Upon retirement, he took to coaching serving as goalkeeper’s trainer of the Somali Youth teams.

Sports

Published

12 hours ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

Mpene prepares for world champs

To be the best, sacrifices must be made.

For 11-year-old Thuto Mpene – the reigning Africa Schools U/11 Chess Champion – this involved leaving his parents’ home in Letlhkane and moving to Gaborone to stay with his coach.

Mpene was desperate to fine-tune his preparations ahead of the World Schools Individual Chess Championship, initially scheduled for Lima, Peru this month.

Thus, when schools closed on 23 March, the Standard Six Letlhakane Primary School pupil took the difficult decision to leave his loved ones behind for the good of his game.

With the Championship’s now postponed until early next year, Mpene, under the careful guidance of his coach, Opelo Maswabi, is hard at work honing his craft online.

AIMING HIGH: The African champ

Mpene, along with countless other chess players across the country, have been taking part in an online tournament ‘Covid 19 Lockdown Blitz Challenge’ set up by FIDE International, Vincent Masole.

The games take place every day from 8p to 10pm.

In an exclusive interview with Voice Sport, Maswabi said the tournament was providing his young charge with good practice.

“He is improving his skills and working on his mistakes,” said Maswabi, proudly adding that Mpene recently beat Lesotho’s Female Chess Champion, Malehoa Likhomo.

“The good thing about online chess is that you can challenge opponents anywhere in the world. This is a great initiative because it keeps our players busy and Mpene is using it to prepare for the world champs,” continued Coach Maswabi, who admitted he actually ‘welcomed’ the global tournament’s postponement.

“I was supposed to be writing my final examination in May and I was not going to have enough time to coach him. Hopefully next year I will now be able to travel with him to Peru!”

For his part, Mpene, who qualified for Peru after winning eight and drawing one of his nine games at the African Schools Championships in Uganda last year, told Voice Sport it took him time to adapt to playing online.

Thuto Mpene

“The online game is a bit tricky, at some point I finished on position 13!” revealed Mpene, who says that although he misses his parents, he is happy with the way his training is developing.

